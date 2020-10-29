TshisaLIVE

Lexi Van on why her social media break was a need: I was losing myself

“I took a break because my anxiety and PPD got to me,” Lexi admitted to her followers.

29 October 2020 - 19:00
Image: Instagram/Lexi Van

Reality TV star Lexi van Niekerk, who has returned from a social media hiatus opened up about the trials and tribulations that have kept her from the public eye.

Lexi Van of Big Brother fame took to Instagram in a lengthy letter bearing it all after being away from the app and other social media platforms for a couple of weeks.

She revealed that she had forsaken the socials for the sake of her mental health. She attributing her radio silence to her mental health struggles with anxiety and PPD (post-partum depression), motherhood and just life in general.

I felt like I was losing myself and nothing seemed to make me happy. The sleepless nights, just crazy thoughts and still having to take care of a family ... All just stressed me out so much,” wrote Lexi.

The star went on to reassure fans that she is feeling better now with her return. She said she wanted the conversation about the debilitating symptoms of depression to continue with her story.

'I'm a little OK now and feeling less overwhelmed. I know so many people can relate to slipping in and out of depression and hardly ever talk or share their story, but trust there's always someone ready to listen to you and hold your hand along the way. Remember, it's OK not to be OK,” Lexi said.

Read her full post below:

Image: Instagram/Lexi Van

Lexi is often candid with her Instagram followers. Earlier this year the star penned a letter to herself, thanking herself for finally letting go of toxic situations that were once in her life.

“Today, you've made the decision that your happiness will come first. For the longest time, you've listened to side people, irrelevant people and to the noise that was too much.

In the decisions you've made, you must now feel free, light, happier and should be so ready for what the universe has in store for you,” wrote Lexi.

