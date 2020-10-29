LISTEN | Jub Jub to donate profits from 'Ndikhokhele' remake to families of the kids he killed

Jub Jub explained why the agenda of the press conference was kept a secret.

“I wanna see you guys face to face because I always played far away from you guys ... but most importantly, having you guys there and telling you there all at the same time was very impactful.”

Since serving a sentence and making a comeback to TV, Jub Jub explained he was nothing but grateful that his life had changed for the better and he'd do anything to help out the families affected in the accident.

“I'm only grateful to God that I was able to live out those ten years ... to be able to get here where I would want to do something generally from the bottom of my heart. You can't buy a family, you can't manipulate situations, there's nothing I can do that can erase what happened.”

The controversial Moja Love presenter explained why he wanted all profits to go to the families.

“I know that some of the families would do with a little bit of help financially simply because I know when that ordeal happened, those were school kids, those kids were studying to be somebody- we don't even know if some of those kids were going to be breadwinners. I don't know what those kids were going to be ...

“I'm not saying I want to replace those kids but what I'm saying is Ma, I'm here, I'm willing to be your son, to help you throughout, even the ones that are brain-damaged, I'm willing to help so that they can feed their families.”

Jub Jub added that because he's been given a second chance, he's willing to play that part and be their son.

“We don't know what God does. No matter how long it took, I'm doing it because God says it's the right time. If the families can take me as their son, that means it'll be forever till the day I die.”

According to Jub Jub's PR Nyiko Bilankulu, the families of the children affected in the accident have been made aware that they'd be receiving money from the profits of the song.

“All the money made from the song will be given to the families and we don't want to discuss the terms and conditions, respecting the families' privacy.”

Jub Jub and Themba were drag racing under the influence of drugs on a public road near a school in Soweto. They were both sentenced to 25 years in jail for murder, attempted murder and three related offences. However, their sentences were reduced from 25 years to 10 years, starting from 2012.

In January 2017, they were both released on parole after serving four years.