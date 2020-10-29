Lvovo encourages people to take social media detoxes
Taking time away from social media is very essential. That's according to muso Lvovo Derrango who dropped some pearls of wisdom on Twitter.
Though social media has been proven to be one of the most common forms of entertainment, Lvovo has cautioned people not to spend too much of their time on the social platforms.
Taking to Twitter, Lvovo said that though it may be fun and games on Twitter, people who don't detox from social media will lose themselves in it and forget to focus on their dream to better their lives.
He also encouraged tweeps not to allow themselves to be consumed by “this monster” and to “take a break, ghost people and live”.
You will lose yourself, you will always be angry or you will forever be laughing at stupid things instead of working towards your dream and a better life. SOCIAL MEDIA DETOX IS VERY IMPORTANT. Do bot allow yourself to be consumed by this monster. Take a break, ghost people. Live!— Put South Africa First (@LvovoSA) October 28, 2020
Last week, Lvovo stirred things a little when he stated “black people are damaged mentally and there was nothing they love more than the people that hate them”.
The kwaito musician shared his views after a tweep expressed her disappointment in some black people's mindset regarding other black people who call out racism.
He revealed that love for white people may be blinding his people from radically equalising the field as far as the economy is concerned.
Lvovo explained in one of his Twitter threads that he had a “big issue” with inequality, and that he recently noted that the root of racism and ill treatment was money, which black people don't have.
“Racism stems from money! If you are poor you will always be subjected to ill treatment. If you win the economic war you have won the race war! Our people should leave everything else and fight for economic freedom — that's where true liberation resides!”