Lvovo encourages people to take social media detoxes

Taking time away from social media is very essential. That's according to muso Lvovo Derrango who dropped some pearls of wisdom on Twitter.

Though social media has been proven to be one of the most common forms of entertainment, Lvovo has cautioned people not to spend too much of their time on the social platforms.

Taking to Twitter, Lvovo said that though it may be fun and games on Twitter, people who don't detox from social media will lose themselves in it and forget to focus on their dream to better their lives.

He also encouraged tweeps not to allow themselves to be consumed by “this monster” and to “take a break, ghost people and live”.