Zodwa gets real: 'I've been crying all day, no-one is here for me'

Chrizelda Kekana
29 October 2020
Zodwa Wabantu opened up about feeling alone.
Zodwa Wabantu recently left her fans feeling deeply concerned about her after she posted an emotional Instagram post about how it felt like the world was crashing down on her and there was nobody in her corner.

The entertainer decided to share her state of mind and her sombre feelings on Wednesday when she revealed that she felt alone and essentially abandoned, and had therefore made a decision to share with her virtually family.

“Today I’m sad, I've been crying since in the morning till now. Why I share it here? In real life we don’t have real people to ask us, are you OK? did you eat? what can I do for you? do you need me? What can I do?” she wrote with sad emojis to express her sadness.

The mother of one and businesswoman implied that she was upset to realise the people she gives her time and resources to were nowhere to be found when she needed them.

However, in true Zodwa style she ended her emotional post with a hint of hope that tomorrow will be a better day.

“We have given so much of ourselves that you don’t even see that, I’m not OK. You only take from us. We give, give, give, give and end up tired. Who is there for me even by the simplest form ... no-one. I guess what we are all busy with our lives. Tomorrow is another day,” she said.

It is unclear what got Zodwa in a cloud of sadness but her fans showered her with love and support in the comments section.

I know you'll be fine, I get the same feeling sometimes, I'm ordinary and life takes a lot, can't imagine what it does to you guys where it's a 'dog eat dog' situation out here in the ordinary life. I wish you heal and have a blessed day sisi wam but bare this in mind, we all God's children, no matter the class we live on, to him we're the same and he feels your pain trust me,” one supporter said.

“Be strong sweetheart things will be OK, love you,” another added.

The messages of encouragement worked their magic and a few hours after her sad post, Zodwa took to her Insta to announce that the sadness wave had passed and she was now smiling again.

“I'm smiling again,” Zodwa captioned the few seconds long video she posted.

