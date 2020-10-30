Black Coffee on how he always hated being put on the 'world music' stage

In a bid to thrust African music even further into the limelight, Nigerian singer Burna Boy took over The Ebro Show and chatted to international hit sensation, DJ Black Coffee.

During the virtual interview, Black Coffee revealed how he always dreamed of playing on the main stage instead of being boxed into the “world music stage”.

The world-renowned DJ took to social media and shared a clip from the interview he had with the Nigerian singer where he discussed how African artists are sometimes bottled into the “world music” category.

“For the longest time we have been bottled into a space where we were called 'world music', and I think it was a safe place for everyone as for us. And, for the longest time, it has always been my dream to get out of that box.”

Black Coffee added that the main stage was always where he'd rather be because he believed African music deserved an equal amount of opportunity as music from other continents.

“I'd rather be there, whether I'm playing in a small festival in Sweden ... but the 'world music stage', I do not want to be there. So, for the longest time, I've always been about me wanting the main stage because our music deserves an equal amount of opportunity.”