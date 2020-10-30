Black Coffee on how he always hated being put on the 'world music' stage
In a bid to thrust African music even further into the limelight, Nigerian singer Burna Boy took over The Ebro Show and chatted to international hit sensation, DJ Black Coffee.
During the virtual interview, Black Coffee revealed how he always dreamed of playing on the main stage instead of being boxed into the “world music stage”.
The world-renowned DJ took to social media and shared a clip from the interview he had with the Nigerian singer where he discussed how African artists are sometimes bottled into the “world music” category.
“For the longest time we have been bottled into a space where we were called 'world music', and I think it was a safe place for everyone as for us. And, for the longest time, it has always been my dream to get out of that box.”
Black Coffee added that the main stage was always where he'd rather be because he believed African music deserved an equal amount of opportunity as music from other continents.
“I'd rather be there, whether I'm playing in a small festival in Sweden ... but the 'world music stage', I do not want to be there. So, for the longest time, I've always been about me wanting the main stage because our music deserves an equal amount of opportunity.”
Though his gig schedule died down for a little while due to the coronavirus pandemic, Black Coffee was soon back in his rhythm with an international tour in July where he performed on the French Riviera.
The internationally acclaimed DJ celebrated the reopening of the popular venue Shellona in St Tropez, alongside his buddy DJ Euphonik.
He also had the streets weeping for an end to the nationwide lockdown, when a video of him performing a set on the Greek island of Mykonos went viral on Twitter.
The 90-minute sunset show was held at Scorpios on the island and was streamed across the world on YouTube and social media. It also featured DJ Angelo and Themba.