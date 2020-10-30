TshisaLIVE

Fake qualifications & 33% pass mark logic! Inside Sizwe and Vusi Thembekwayo's latest war of words

30 October 2020 - 13:19
Inside the Twitter was between Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo.
Inside the Twitter was between Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo.
Image: Instagram/Sizwe Dhlomo

TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo and entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo got into yet another spicy exchange, and it was a battle of epic proportions.

Sizwe's Twitter TL never fails to entertain with his clap backs and heated debates. 

On Thursday Sizwe didn't disappoint when he and Vusi got into it. Here's how it all went down in the ring.

*ding ding ding*

*Round 1*

After the news that a tax increase was proposed for SA, the Kaya FM host applauded the government for their "fair" decisions. However, a tweep disagreed with Sizwe's stance on the matter, saying we shouldn't be "pumping more money into an abyss".

*Round 2*

Finance guy Vusi agreed with the tweep's sentiments. In his train of thought, he came for Sizwe's education level and understanding of the world.

“Beyond the flippant tone of Sizwe’s tweets, the truth of the man came out He has a hollow, surface level understanding of very complex issues.

"He has been parading his 33% pass mark logic for a year and his cheerleading squad didn’t know better. He thinks life is a rap battle,” wrote Vusi.

*Round 3*

Of course, Sizwe didn't take too well to being called out and threw a few punches below the belt with rumours of "fake" qualifications.

“Lol! This is rich coming from you . Aren’t you the guy who faked qualifications from Hult [Hult International Business School] and got removed from the SAVCA [Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association] board as a result?” said Sizwe.

*Round 4* 

Vusi felt the need to defend his honour by coming for Sizwe's tweets on Beyonce's "Masters". 

“SAVCA board members serve a three-year term. My term had ended. And it’s a bad week for you son. You’re getting bodied all over the TL. Did you ever find Beyoncé’s Masters?” wrote Vusi.

*Final Round*

Sizwe had to get the last word in, saying that he will pull up receipts if he has to.

He is a pioneer of the clap back lifestyle. Don't mind us watching from the wings

Sizwe Dhlomo gets TL up in arms after he says, 'Normalise not eating at funerals'

Basically, stop expecting people in mourning to feed you ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

LOL! Twitter trolls Sizwe Dhlomo after he claims he's influenced most SA rappers

"Lol! I am the truest ... Name a rapper that I ain’t influenced," Sizwe hit back
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Sizwe Dhlomo takes his shot with Rihanna, and the streets are a mess

Sizwe Dhlomo's shot at Rihanna had many social media users LOL.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. OUTsurance reveals pulling Katlego Maboe adverts 'off air' had no financial ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Thomas Gumede gushes over his son and appreciates baby mama Zola Nombona TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | Zodwa gives 'Gomora' fans another iconic remix of a proverb & they ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Ayanda Borotho on why she used to hate her body: 'I hated being sexualised' TshisaLIVE
  5. LISTEN | Jub Jub to donate profits from 'Ndikhokhele' remake to families of the ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
X