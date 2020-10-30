Fake qualifications & 33% pass mark logic! Inside Sizwe and Vusi Thembekwayo's latest war of words

TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo and entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo got into yet another spicy exchange, and it was a battle of epic proportions.

Sizwe's Twitter TL never fails to entertain with his clap backs and heated debates.

On Thursday Sizwe didn't disappoint when he and Vusi got into it. Here's how it all went down in the ring.

*ding ding ding*

*Round 1*

After the news that a tax increase was proposed for SA, the Kaya FM host applauded the government for their "fair" decisions. However, a tweep disagreed with Sizwe's stance on the matter, saying we shouldn't be "pumping more money into an abyss".

*Round 2*

Finance guy Vusi agreed with the tweep's sentiments. In his train of thought, he came for Sizwe's education level and understanding of the world.

“Beyond the flippant tone of Sizwe’s tweets, the truth of the man came out He has a hollow, surface level understanding of very complex issues.

"He has been parading his 33% pass mark logic for a year and his cheerleading squad didn’t know better. He thinks life is a rap battle,” wrote Vusi.

*Round 3*

Of course, Sizwe didn't take too well to being called out and threw a few punches below the belt with rumours of "fake" qualifications.

“Lol! This is rich coming from you . Aren’t you the guy who faked qualifications from Hult [Hult International Business School] and got removed from the SAVCA [Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association] board as a result?” said Sizwe.

*Round 4*

Vusi felt the need to defend his honour by coming for Sizwe's tweets on Beyonce's "Masters".

“SAVCA board members serve a three-year term. My term had ended. And it’s a bad week for you son. You’re getting bodied all over the TL. Did you ever find Beyoncé’s Masters?” wrote Vusi.

*Final Round*

Sizwe had to get the last word in, saying that he will pull up receipts if he has to.

He is a pioneer of the clap back lifestyle. Don't mind us watching from the wings