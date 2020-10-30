TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Fans not impressed by Musa Mseleku publicly shouting at MaKhumalo

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
30 October 2020 - 13:00
Polygamist Musa Mseleku of 'Uthando Nes'thembu' has four wives but fans are starting to feel like he's overwhelmed.
Image: Mzansi Magic

It looks like polygamist Musa Mseleku of Uthando Nes'thembu fame is fast losing his status as Mzansi's favourite polygamist as with each new episode fans lose a little love towards him.  

Musa, who used to be a firm fave, has in the latest season of his polygamy-themed reality show been bashed multiple times for his treatment of his wives or children. Fans have criticised Musa for everything from the tone he uses when addressing his children to the suggestions he makes when in conversations with his wives, especially MaKhumalo.

Fans got in the feels this week when Musa shouted at MaKhumalo for her choice of outfit in front of the other wives. Musa felt MaKhumalo's hiking tights were “too tight” and see-through — something fans disagreed with.

Most tweeps felt he could have told her about his “disapproval” of the outfit privately while other bashed him for even having an opinion on what a woman can put on her own body.

Not only did tweeps feel that the MaKhumalo was humiliated in front of the other wives, they also felt like Musa gave the other wives power to further  undermine MaKhumalo.

Here are some of the top reactions to the reality show's latest episode.

