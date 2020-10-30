IN MEMES | Fans not impressed by Musa Mseleku publicly shouting at MaKhumalo
It looks like polygamist Musa Mseleku of Uthando Nes'thembu fame is fast losing his status as Mzansi's favourite polygamist as with each new episode fans lose a little love towards him.
Musa, who used to be a firm fave, has in the latest season of his polygamy-themed reality show been bashed multiple times for his treatment of his wives or children. Fans have criticised Musa for everything from the tone he uses when addressing his children to the suggestions he makes when in conversations with his wives, especially MaKhumalo.
Fans got in the feels this week when Musa shouted at MaKhumalo for her choice of outfit in front of the other wives. Musa felt MaKhumalo's hiking tights were “too tight” and see-through — something fans disagreed with.
Most tweeps felt he could have told her about his “disapproval” of the outfit privately while other bashed him for even having an opinion on what a woman can put on her own body.
Not only did tweeps feel that the MaKhumalo was humiliated in front of the other wives, they also felt like Musa gave the other wives power to further undermine MaKhumalo.
Here are some of the top reactions to the reality show's latest episode.
Yoh, Musa is a lot. He could have just explained his dissatisfaction with her outfit privately. He didn't have to shout at her like that in front of the other wives. I would have also felt very small. #uThandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/Wqp6vdFQ9W— Raised in Africa. (@paballo_patsa) October 29, 2020
So Mseleku just shouted and scolded a grown woman like Makhumalo, hai NOOOO. #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/3ZQCgAZaPT— A Venda Queen 👑 (@anzile_) October 29, 2020
#Uthandonesthembu heei let MaKhumalo be pic.twitter.com/n6qyBuh6SV— themokgabs (@themokgabs) October 29, 2020
MaKhumalo has no children,she can wear what she loves she comfortable in her own skin and should be allowed to wear what she desires Musa an bully and disrespectful she dont deserve this nonsense to be controlled she going through alot enough #uThandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/F2D6LAWzoM— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) October 29, 2020
Why is @MusaMseleku_ fighting MaKhumalo with what she wearing an see through shouting at her infront of other wives,making her feel small.she wearing what she comfortable with saying he wont have an wife where the whole world would see her thats rubbish #uThandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/qoBqubSw41— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) October 29, 2020
What a bully #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/fjzzUL6LKw— Nolwazi Mabaleka (@Makhumalo_Nolly) October 29, 2020
Makhumalo deserves better aiike 🤞🤞#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/Q5dA12ToY4— Marcia thejane (@tseepati) October 29, 2020
Women here are mad at Musa for Makhumalo while Makhumalo is still mad in love with Musa.— mamaDidi (@ofentsegabashan) October 29, 2020
#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/2E1B0tqboe
Most of yall are blowing this Makhumalo situation out of proportion hey..someone even went as far as saying Thobs must divorce Mseleku. I think you guys are just very sad with your own lives. #Uthandonesthembu #makhumalo pic.twitter.com/hrWcJOqWz5— tshego 🇿🇦 (@sashatshego) October 29, 2020