LootLove on trying to ‘move on’ after losing her baby brother: 'It’s ripping me apart'

She also opened up about feeling vulnerable and being forced to surrender to the process of healing no matter how much it makes no sense to her .

LootLove admitted she's not okay but said she has also realised she had no control over the recent events in her life, especially the fact that life seems to be moving on when all she wants is for the world to pause.

True strength lies in being vulnerable and the only way I’ve been able to move forward spiritually is through surrendering to my purpose qha I never ever thought this is how I learn and grow.

The most confusing part is trusting this process that feels like it’s ripping me apart and shredding me to pieces but ... I guess even though I can’t see the light and don’t understand the things unfolding, I still have to try have faith and know that he is God.

It is not well with my soul but today, I will try my best to walk through a world without the light that is my brother because there is something bigger than me at play. I doubt I’ll move gracefully and when the grief grips me, I will let it.

The wild thing is: Life is still moving and to be honest, I’d really like everything to pause for a bit but, even when are breaking we are still building. One hour at a time until 24 hrs doesn’t look like the impossible.