TshisaLIVE

LootLove on trying to ‘move on’ after losing her baby brother: 'It’s ripping me apart'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
30 October 2020 - 10:00
Media personality LootLove is mourning the death of her baby brother Luke.
Media personality LootLove is mourning the death of her baby brother Luke.
Image: Instagram/LootLove

Mzansi has continued to send love and light vibes towards media personality LootLove, who recently lost her baby brother Luke and has been struggling to deal with his death.

Last week LootLove shared the news that her brother had died. While the cause of death remains unknown, Loot has laid her shattered soul on the TL for all to see.

On Thursday, the mother of twins took to her Instagram stories to pen a heartfelt note detailing her thoughts as she attempts to move on without her brother.

“And then there was silence. No more knocking on my door asking if I've eaten, no more fake screeching tyre and the girls laughing uncontrollably while you guys play. No more, 'please open the gate my niggz'. No more laughter, no more stories and fun facts about life. The rubrics cube has lost all its colours and turned black. The lights have dimmed. I miss you so much already. I don't know how this life must continue beyond this," LootLove wrote.

screenshot via LootLove IG stories.
screenshot via LootLove IG stories.
Image: Instagram/LootLove

She also opened up about feeling vulnerable and being forced to surrender to the process of healing no matter how much it makes no sense to her .

LootLove admitted she's not okay but said she has also realised she had no control over the recent events in her life, especially the fact that life seems to be moving on when all she wants is for the world to pause.

Read her full Instagram TL post below:

True strength lies in being vulnerable and the only way I’ve been able to move forward spiritually is through surrendering to my purpose qha I never ever thought this is how I learn and grow.

The most confusing part is trusting this process that feels like it’s ripping me apart and shredding me to pieces but ... I guess even though I can’t see the light and don’t understand the things unfolding, I still have to try have faith and know that he is God.

It is not well with my soul but today, I will try my best to walk through a world without the light that is my brother because there is something bigger than me at play. I doubt I’ll move gracefully and when the grief grips me, I will let it.

The wild thing is: Life is still moving and to be honest, I’d really like everything to pause for a bit but, even when are breaking we are still building. One hour at a time until 24 hrs doesn’t look like the impossible.

LootLove: I’m unravelling in front of all of you because I don’t know what else to do

How does one deal with such heartbreak?
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Minnie, Boity & others offer words of comfort to LootLove after baby brother's untimely death

"My brother was the last person to buy me sunflowers two weeks ago, now I’m getting loads of deliveries because of him. This life is something else," ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

LootLove heartbroken after her baby brother dies: Please just come back ...

"This makes no sense... I’m so angry, I’m so confused, I just want you back..."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. OUTsurance reveals pulling Katlego Maboe adverts 'off air' had no financial ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Thomas Gumede gushes over his son and appreciates baby mama Zola Nombona TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | Zodwa gives 'Gomora' fans another iconic remix of a proverb & they ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Ayanda Borotho on why she used to hate her body: 'I hated being sexualised' TshisaLIVE
  5. LISTEN | Jub Jub to donate profits from 'Ndikhokhele' remake to families of the ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
X