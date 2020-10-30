'Please invest in us,' actress Slindile Nodangala pleads with black-owned companies

Actress Slindile Nodangala is tired of actors getting the raw end of the deal and wants black-owned companies to invest in the arts industry.

The actress shared her views on the state of the TV and film industry during a conversation with fellow actress Florence Masebe who has always spoken out on the struggles actors face.

Florence took to Twitter and shared how filmmakers always get turned away by potential investors.

“Years ago the NFVF (funding foundation) told us that the Elelwani film was too rural a story to fund. We got saved by lottery funding.

“Today the lottery that funded that first film says we are not art. Help me laugh while I find a mukumbi dzhomela to drown in. I can’t afford the requisite tears,” she wrote in her tweet.

While Florence was surprised at how difficult trying to get funding for the arts was, Slindile took a moment to urge black-owned companies to help out.

The actress assured the companies that the industry made a lot of money, and would be a great idea for them to invest in it.

“Can private black-owned companies invest in us, please? This industry makes a lot of money, can you guys start looking at the art industry as a good investment sector too, I promise you won’t regret it. I’m tired of this beggars narrative,” Slindile said.