ProVerb: 'I'm not special, life happened to me too, just like everybody else'

Presenter Unathi Nkayi and musician ProVerb opened up on Kaya FM about the trials and tribulations they faced while filming Idols SA and how they had to put up a happy front while going through emotional turbulence privately.

The adage “the show must go on” continues to ring true when the pawpaw hits the fan in life, at least that was case with ProVerb who has opened up about showing up with smiles at work while going through the most privately.

The Idols SA producer opened up about overcoming his personal challenges while filming the hit pop idol show on Unathi's day time radio show The Midday Joy with Unathi.

After the end of ProVerb's 10-year marriage, it was reported that the star attempted suicide. He further released a memoir Book of Proverbs where he opened up on his split and low points.

“I'm not a special case, life happened to me too just like everybody else. In my weakness, my moment of cowardice, I really felt a sense of low self-value. I kinda lost my purpose and I couldn't justify my existence for another second,” he said.