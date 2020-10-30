WATCH | Babes Wodumo Issa fiancé after Mampintsha proposed live on radio
'I’m left speechless, the journey wasn’t easy but we stuck together through thick and thin. Ngiyabonga Mashimane,' Babes Wodumo said.
After braving some turbulent waters in their relationship over the years, Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo are headed for the altar, after the record label boss popped the question live on Gagasi FM.
In a series of videos shared on Instagram, Mampintsha can be seen going down on one knee with a ring in his hand, as presenters tell Babes — who looked like she had no idea about what was coming — that the proposal was real.
While most of the things Mampintsha says in the video were drowned by the screaming of the people who were witnessing their big moment, he can be heard telling Babes that they've been together for a long time and he feels it's time.
“Be my wife Ma Simelane. It’s been years, it’s been a long time my love,” Mampintsha told his future wife.
A blushing Babes says “yes” and the room erupted in celebration.
“Within a blink of an eye and now I’m left speechless, the journey wasn’t easy but we stuck together through thick and thin. Ngiyabonga Mashimane,” Babes said later as she reposted the videos of the proposal.
Watch the video below:
Babes and Mampintsha have been dating for years even though they initially refused to confirm their relationship to the public. Their relationship soon became everyone's focus after abuse allegations were levelled against Mampintsha during an interview on Metro FM in late 2018.
Things pretty much went from bad to worse when an Instagram Live video showing Mampintsha slap Babes several times went viral in March 2019, sparking outrage across the country.
At the time Mampintsha admitted to physically assaulting Babes.
Both Babes and Mampintsha laid charges of assault against each other. Mampintsha was arrested and released on R2,000 bail. Their assault cases were referred to Families SA for mediation and has since been resolved.
The pair has also hogged headlines after pulling off multiple publicity stunts in the past including pretending to be married and entertaining pregnancy speculations, as well as that time Babes claimed to have lost a USB with all her music to promote a new single after trending. Then there was that time they punted a reality show “produced” by Jub Jub only to pull out last minute and that “Bonnie & Clyde” stunt that didn't land well with the few fans they had left.
Their past antics made it hard for fans to tally believe that the marriage proposal is true, for all they know it could be another stunt.
TshisaLIVE reached out to Babes Wodumo's management for a comment on the latest developments in their lives but they had not responded at the time of publishing this article.
However, for those who believed the proposal to be genuine such as DJ Tira, L'vovo and other fans of the couple they showered the pair with well wishes for the knew chapter of their lives.