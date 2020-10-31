Cassper says 'Joburg lifestyle' can fool you into believing you're in Hollywood

AMN hitmaker Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter to say out loud how living that Joburg lifestyle can have thinking you are in Hollywood.

He also made it a point to warn against such an illusion.

Though Johannesburg is SA's city of gold and limelight, Cassper took Twitter to remind his followers that the residents of eGoli can get caught up in that fast-paced life and forget the world is bigger than Gauteng.

In a Twitter say piece, the star took to the TL with advice for Joburg natives who get ahead of themselves.

The “introspection-cum-motivational speech” moment was sparked by reflection by the rapper on a countrywide tour. Cassper said there is so much more to being an SA artist than making a name for yourself in Joburg.

The artist said travelling across the nation has humbled him as an artist living in Mzansi's Tinseltown.

“Performing outside Joburg always reminds me how much the city can Juta you to say we are in Hollywood. Living in Joburg can make you say you the beeswax. There are millions of people who still haven't heard of you and there always soooo much growth to do. Don't box yourself,” wrote Cassper.