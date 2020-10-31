Hol’ up? Did MEC Faith Mazibuko just come for Bonang & Nomzamo on the TL? Yes, she did!

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko took to Twitter to call out celebs Bonang Matheba and Nomzamo Mbatha after the pair slammed the resources used for a recent club raid by police which the MEC was a part of, and the streets are a mess!

In one of lockdown's stranger turn of events, Faith called out celebs for their elitism and double standards when it comes to social justice.

The thing had everyone going: "Wait a minute, really?"

Here is how it all went down:

After a police-organised raid went down at a popular Sandton nightclub, SA's famous and elite took the opportunity to call out the police in frustration. Not necessarily for the raid itself, but for the resources poured into it as opposed to the lack of resources poured into the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) and human trafficking.

“They know how to find and shut down clubs but fail to nail human trafficking rings that slaughter women and children daily. Make me numb, Nelson," tweeted Nomzamo.