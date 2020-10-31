Hol’ up? Did MEC Faith Mazibuko just come for Bonang & Nomzamo on the TL? Yes, she did!
Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko took to Twitter to call out celebs Bonang Matheba and Nomzamo Mbatha after the pair slammed the resources used for a recent club raid by police which the MEC was a part of, and the streets are a mess!
In one of lockdown's stranger turn of events, Faith called out celebs for their elitism and double standards when it comes to social justice.
The thing had everyone going: "Wait a minute, really?"
Here is how it all went down:
After a police-organised raid went down at a popular Sandton nightclub, SA's famous and elite took the opportunity to call out the police in frustration. Not necessarily for the raid itself, but for the resources poured into it as opposed to the lack of resources poured into the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) and human trafficking.
“They know how to find and shut down clubs but fail to nail human trafficking rings that slaughter women and children daily. Make me numb, Nelson," tweeted Nomzamo.
They know how to find and shut down clubs but fail to nail human trafficking rings that slaughter women and children on a daily.— Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) October 25, 2020
Make me numb, Nelson.
This tweet prompted Faith to respond to the actress, saying she should be using her platform for advocacy rather than calling out the police.
“Who would've said that a raid at Blackdoor would ignite advocacy against human trafficking? Especially from South Africans with a huge social media following, which would be useful in fighting the scourge of GBV.
"Police must raid these clubs frequently. We need these voices,” replied the politician.
Who would've thought that a raid at Blackdoor would ignite advocacy against human trafficking? Especially from S. Africans with a huge social media following, which would be useful in fighting the scourge of GBV.— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) October 25, 2020
Police must raid these clubs frequently, we need these voices.
Bonang also called out the government for focusing their energy on clubs rather than GBV.
"Please keep this energy for gender-based violence,” Bonang tweeted.
....please keep this energy for gender based violence. ❤— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) October 25, 2020
Faith didn't waste time to come for her as well, saying celebs should keep their outrage for illegal activity consistent.
“Police must raid more of these elite clubs. I like what I see on Twitter today. The consistent voices against GBV and femicide have been augmented by voices of young women with millions of followers on social media.
"The message against GBV and femicide has reached many because of a raid at Blackdoor,” replied the MEC.
Who would've thought that a raid at Blackdoor would ignite advocacy against human trafficking? Especially from S. Africans with a huge social media following, which would be useful in fighting the scourge of GBV.— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) October 25, 2020
Police must raid these clubs frequently, we need these voices.
Hide your tweets! The government is gonna come for you and it's not gonna be pretty.
K for Kubi on these Twitter streets.