Kelly Khumalo's lawyer: 'Our client is not implicated nor charged in this matter and is therefore not a suspect'

The singer's legal team has issued a statement on her behalf on latest developments in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case...

31 October 2020 - 22:38
Kelly Khumalo's legal team have commented on the latest developments in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.
Image: Instagram/Kelly Khumalo

Musician Kelly Khumalo has broken her silence over the latest developments in the murder case of her late boyfriend and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

On Saturday evening, former Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) treasurer-general Magdalene Moonsamy released a statement confirming that her law firm had been appointed as Khumalo's legal representative on the matter.

“Our client notes the recent developments of which at this sad time allowed her the opportunity to remain private in the best interest of herself and children especially that of the daughter she has with Mr Meyiwa,” Moonsamy wrote.

“We wish to place it on record that our client is not implicated nor charged in this matter and is therefore not a suspect.”

Moonsamy also responded to the confidential National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) document that was leaked suggesting that Khumalo was a person of interest because of alleged cellphone records with one of the five suspects that were arrested earlier this week.

“We note that the so called ‘leaked document’, has been leaked with malicious intentions and urge that neither individual nor other parties interrupt in the process of the investigation being undertaken by the police,” Moonsamy said.

“We further note that our client has been subject to years of harassment and innuendos regarding this matter and has remained resilient and committed to her contribution to the discourse of contributing to the development and excellence in the South African music industry as a national asset.

“Our client appreciates the South African public including the continent and the world for their continued support and strength provided to her and her children at this trying rime. The immensity of your strength and love is invaluable.”

