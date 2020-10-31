Nomzamo Mbatha shares some 'gassed up' advice for her haters & Twitter loves it!

Nomzamo Mbatha had hilarious advice for her haters and Twitter is living for it!

From show-stopping outfit changes at the Miss SA 2020 pageant to starring alongside Eddie Murphy in the upcoming film Coming 2 America, Nomzamo is making SA proud every step of the way.

When you've achieved stardom in the eyes of your adoring fans, the haters are definitely going to hate. But actress Nomzamo had a little lesson for those who expect her to clap back at all the negativity she has been experiencing.

“Throwing hate my way and expecting me to reciprocate is like farting against thunder. I can only give what I am and what I have. And that’s LOVE,” wrote Nomzamo.