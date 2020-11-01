DJ Tira pens sweet message for 'his happy place' & wife Gugu Khathi on her birthday

DJ Tira took to Instagram to remind his fans that he is still madly in love with wife Gugu Khathi on her birthday with a playful Instagram that might just get you texting your friends SBWL!

When it comes to musician DJ Tira and influencer Gugu, we know the romance is alive and well with the two lovebirds. Ever since they tied the knot in 2016, the couple have restored many people's faith in marriage and eternal love for celebs!

In a cheeky yet adorable birthday Instagram post, the stars shared an intimate moment that had fans saying #couplegoals.

DJ Tira had some heartfelt words for his lover on her special day in another post of the couple all cosied up.

“The best to ever do it. Happy Birthday my babe. Thank you for holding me down. My ride or die. Thank you for bringing respect to our home. May you enjoy more days like this. I love you to the moon and back. Let's turn up and enjoy life,” wrote DJ Tira.