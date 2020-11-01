TshisaLIVE

DJ Tira pens sweet message for 'his happy place' & wife Gugu Khathi on her birthday

01 November 2020 - 08:00
DJ Tira is still madly in love with wife Gugu Khathi.
DJ Tira is still madly in love with wife Gugu Khathi.
Image: DJ Tira/ Instagram

DJ Tira took to Instagram to remind his fans that he is still madly in love with wife Gugu Khathi on her birthday with a playful Instagram that might just get you texting your friends SBWL!

When it comes to musician DJ Tira and influencer Gugu, we know the romance is alive and well with the two lovebirds. Ever since they tied the knot in 2016, the couple have restored many people's faith in marriage and eternal love for celebs!

In a cheeky yet adorable birthday Instagram post, the stars shared an intimate moment that had fans saying #couplegoals.

DJ Tira had some heartfelt words for his lover on her special day in another post of the couple all cosied up.

“The best to ever do it. Happy Birthday my babe. Thank you for holding me down. My ride or die. Thank you for bringing respect to our home. May you enjoy more days like this. I love you to the moon and back. Let's turn up and enjoy life,” wrote DJ Tira.

DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi are #goals
DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi are #goals
Image: Instagram/DJ Tira
DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi are #goals
DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi are #goals
Image: Instagram/Dj Tira

The Durban DJ is never afraid to show his love for his wifey on her birthday.

In 2018, DJ Tira penned an emotional message to Gugu, thanking her for being his rock through it all.

“My life partner. Thank you for 18 years of pure joy. You have made this life thing so interesting, easy. The beautiful memories we have created forever play in my head. Thank you for helping me build a home with three beautiful children. Thank you for making me a respected man today,” he said.

LOL! Someone hacked Naak MusiQ & had the guts to post his own pictures

Naak MusiQ's hacker is having the time of his life with his Twitter account.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Black Coffee & DJ Tira's upcoming awards show will see the winner bank R500k

The purpose of the KwaZulu-Natal Entertainment Awards are to showcase the best the province has produced.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

F**k off and stop stealing’ - DJ Tira, Lvovo & Shimza slam Fakaza after Cassper album ‘leak’

Lvovo called for changes to the way streaming works in SA
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Fake qualifications & 33% pass mark logic! Inside Sizwe and Vusi Thembekwayo's ... TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Jub Jub to donate profits from 'Ndikhokhele' remake to families of the ... TshisaLIVE
  3. LOL! SK Khoza has the perfect solution for viewers who feel awkward to watch ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi says he accidentally got R9k in e-wallets, but 'educated' Twitter is ... TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Fans not impressed by Musa Mseleku publicly shouting at MaKhumalo TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
X