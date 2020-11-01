Khanyi Mbau joined 'Family Secrets' & Twitter already can't get enough!

Actress Khanyi Mbau has returned to our screens in SABC's Family Secrets as a psychologist and Mzansi is living for it!

Though 2020 hasn't been easy on queen Khanyi, it seems like life has been picking up towards the end of the year with her upcoming music video Rise and now her latest role in Family Secrets.

The star plays Dr Rose, Joburg high-flyer Caesar Mokwena's psychologist who seems to have a secret of her own. She announced the new role on Twitter.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that I have joined hit series Family Secrets as a psychologist, Dr Rose,” Khanyi tweeted.