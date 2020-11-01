Khanyi Mbau joined 'Family Secrets' & Twitter already can't get enough!
Actress Khanyi Mbau has returned to our screens in SABC's Family Secrets as a psychologist and Mzansi is living for it!
Though 2020 hasn't been easy on queen Khanyi, it seems like life has been picking up towards the end of the year with her upcoming music video Rise and now her latest role in Family Secrets.
The star plays Dr Rose, Joburg high-flyer Caesar Mokwena's psychologist who seems to have a secret of her own. She announced the new role on Twitter.
“It gives me great pleasure to announce that I have joined hit series Family Secrets as a psychologist, Dr Rose,” Khanyi tweeted.
It gives me great pleasure to announce that I have joined hit series @FamilySecretstv as a Psychologist Dr Rose. pic.twitter.com/QGKlvXBu8d— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) October 27, 2020
Tweeps were excited to see the social media star return to TV. Many were rooting for queen Khanyi making waves despite the trials and tribulations of the lockdown and life in general.
See for yourself:
Cant wait my Fav is going to be Acting on my Fav TV show pic.twitter.com/a8VtRrscB9— Owethu Dee (@Mdleleni) October 27, 2020
Looking forward to watching this, especially looking forward to seeing how psychological perspectives and the natural flair @MbauReloaded possess flow together on screen.#MustWatch.#Rise.— Ally (@Ally65662226) October 27, 2020
Awesome👌Khanyie u never size to amaze me with your beauty and brains.. keep it up gal.. wish u all the best bcoz u deserve it bby gal💕🌹— Delungz (@Wendy17924210) October 27, 2020
Earlier this year after the loss of her father, Menzi Mcunu, Khanyi posted a video of the father-daughter duo reminiscing about the good times.
After a tweep responded by advising the star to take a break from social media, Khanyi took the opportunity to remind followers to “normalise” humour.
“We need to normalise humour as public figures. But also our followers need to remember we are human too and not perfect. Everyone on this platform just wants to be heard and seen. No love lost but gained,” said Khanyi.
Congrats Khanyi! Glad to see you got your groove back!