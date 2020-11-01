TshisaLIVE

Khanyi Mbau joined 'Family Secrets' & Twitter already can't get enough!

01 November 2020 - 14:00
Khanyi Mbau has joined the cast of 'Family Secrets'.
Khanyi Mbau has joined the cast of 'Family Secrets'.
Image: Khanyi Mbau's Instagram

Actress Khanyi Mbau has returned to our screens in SABC's Family Secrets as a psychologist and Mzansi is living for it!

Though 2020 hasn't been easy on queen Khanyi, it seems like life has been picking up towards the end of the year with her upcoming music video Rise and now her latest role in Family Secrets.

The star plays Dr Rose, Joburg high-flyer Caesar Mokwena's psychologist who seems to have a secret of her own. She announced the new role on Twitter.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that I have joined hit series Family Secrets as a psychologist, Dr Rose,” Khanyi tweeted.

Tweeps were excited to see the social media star return to TV. Many were rooting for queen Khanyi making waves despite the trials and tribulations of the lockdown and life in general.

See for yourself:

Earlier this year after the loss of her father, Menzi Mcunu, Khanyi posted a video of the father-daughter duo reminiscing about the good times.

After a tweep responded by advising the star to take a break from social media, Khanyi took the opportunity to remind followers to “normalise” humour.

“We need to normalise humour as public figures. But also our followers need to remember we are human too and not perfect. Everyone on this platform just wants to be heard and seen. No love lost but gained,” said Khanyi.

Congrats Khanyi! Glad to see you got your groove back!

TshisaLIVE
