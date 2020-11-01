WATCH | Bonang and Pinky Girl are a MOOD - they sure know how to party!

Queen B Bonang Matheba and bestie Pinky Girl were here to remind us they are #friendshipgoals this week after the pair were spotted partying it up.

One of the beautiful beacons of hope in 2020 is the love Bonang and Pinky Girl have for one another.

If they don't have us living for their girlfriend getaways to the bush or their luxurious vacations in Cape Town, these soul mates since childhood are sharing the blueprint for a real sister-from-another-mister-hood.

The two were recently spotted getting lit at a club in a video posted to Twitter. Up-and-coming DJ Pinky Girl was seen on deck and Bonang rooting for her best friend from the crowd, and then later in the booth twerking the night away.

Who knew Bonang could be such an incredible hype woman?