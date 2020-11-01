WATCH | Bonang and Pinky Girl are a MOOD - they sure know how to party!
Queen B Bonang Matheba and bestie Pinky Girl were here to remind us they are #friendshipgoals this week after the pair were spotted partying it up.
One of the beautiful beacons of hope in 2020 is the love Bonang and Pinky Girl have for one another.
If they don't have us living for their girlfriend getaways to the bush or their luxurious vacations in Cape Town, these soul mates since childhood are sharing the blueprint for a real sister-from-another-mister-hood.
The two were recently spotted getting lit at a club in a video posted to Twitter. Up-and-coming DJ Pinky Girl was seen on deck and Bonang rooting for her best friend from the crowd, and then later in the booth twerking the night away.
Who knew Bonang could be such an incredible hype woman?
Queen B has been super-hyped since the release of her latest alcoholic beverage.
The House of BNG's sparkling wine in a can, BNG Nectar, has just hit the shelves in Woolworths and no-one can get enough.
....Introducing, my new baby- BNG Nectar!! One of SA’s first true sparkling wines in a can....🥂😍💐 Get ready to turn ANY location, into an occasion!! Available at @woolworths_sa stores NATIONWIDE! #BNGNectar #HouseOfBNG @houseofbng pic.twitter.com/tGzmxv34cH— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) October 21, 2020
TshisaLIVE at The House of BNG launch. We are LIVING! 🌸#HouseOfBNG pic.twitter.com/oWAX4jHuS8— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) October 21, 2020
At the launch brunch featuring a star-studded guest list (OMG, we were there!), SA's party queen said she wanted to bring convenience to sparkling wine for champopo lovers.
“I’m so excited about The House of BNG’s growth as a brand and in its innovation of new products. BNG Nectar is for my sort of lifestyle! It’s perfect for adventure and on-the-go celebrations and brings a touch of luxury and celebration to any occasion,” said Bonang.
Bonang, Pinky Girl and sparkling wine? Just waiting on that invite.