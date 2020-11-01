Zozibini Tunzi says she stands for all hairstyles: 'It's about autonomy'

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi took to Twitter this week to clap back at a tweep seemingly hating on weaves. Sis made it clear she celebrates all women, regardless of their hairstyle choices.

Our international queen reminded Mzansi exactly why they love her so much during her visit to SA for the 2020 Miss SA pageant.

Though Mzansi has their eyes glued on current title-holder Shudufhadzo Musida, we always have room in our hearts for the queen who represented SA universally.

Recently, the well-loved and respected Zozi set a tweep straight on an important narrative involving, yep, you guessed it, hair!

After Miss SA 2019 posted a congratulatory tweet for Miss SA 2020, a tweep took the opportunity to show his admiration for the heartfelt interaction. However, the tweep stepped on a few toes in the process when he said Zozi is an example for women to ditch weaves and wear their natural hair.

Zozi replied to clarify the misunderstanding, saying women should be admired regardless of their hair.

“It's actually not about that. It's about autonomy. The ability of women expressing themselves however they choose to. It's about saying we are all beautiful in our natural hair and in weaves for those who choose to. It's not a competition but a celebration of ALL women,” wrote Zozi.