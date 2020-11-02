Ayanda Thabethe got a yasss from Kim Kardashian for recreating iconic looks
Ayanda won 'Miss Halloween SA 2020' hands down
TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe was left speechless when Kim Kardashian-West herself gave her a massive shoutout for recreating one of their shoots in collaboration with Cinnelstore.
Ayanda paid homage to the Kardashian sisters' (Kourtney, Kim and Khloe) promotional look from their KKW Diamond Fragrance collection. She recreated a look they served in September, with a short video accompanied with promotional snaps featuring the three sisters speaking about the inspiration behind their individual scents.
Not only did Ayanda's commitment win her lots of likes, retweets and pure love from people all over Mzansi, but it got her a stamp of approval from Kim herself.
Kim pretty much lost her mind with excitement when she saw what Ayanada did. She loved it so much she retweeted Ayanda's Twitter post and commented on the post on Instagram.
“Omg the best!” an excited Kim K said before tracking the same post on Instagram with the comment “You really killed this".
This isn't the first time the good sis showed the world her love for dressing up and her passion for celebrating the holiday.
Y'all remember how she snatched everybody's wigs in 2019 when she channelled Beyoncé? Yeah, sis looked amazing when she replicated Beyoncé’s iconic look from the Lion King European premiere, and even though B didn't comment on it, Ayanda got the Beehive buzzin' for days!
Taking to her social media, Ayanda explained the reason behind the look and her love for celebrating people through recreating their iconic looks.
“I take Halloween simply as a day or an opportunity to celebrate our artistry as South Africans from hair, garments, make-up, photography, our beauty, etc. We are truly world-class. This was fun and I’m obviously buzzing from the fact that it was appreciated by @kimkardashian herself. It truly made my day and reminded me that anything is possible for a willing heart.”
“Thank you to each and every one of you for your love and support! We loved this body of work and couldn’t wait to share it with you. To see how well you’ve responded to it makes me so very happy and made the work so worth it,” Ayanda said.
When Ayanda does something, she really makes sure to give it her all!
Just look at her commitment shining through in the pictures and videos below.
P.S. Can't wait to see what she does in 2021!