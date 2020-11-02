Ayanda Thabethe got a yasss from Kim Kardashian for recreating iconic looks

TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe was left speechless when Kim Kardashian-West herself gave her a massive shoutout for recreating one of their shoots in collaboration with Cinnelstore.

Ayanda paid homage to the Kardashian sisters' (Kourtney, Kim and Khloe) promotional look from their KKW Diamond Fragrance collection. She recreated a look they served in September, with a short video accompanied with promotional snaps featuring the three sisters speaking about the inspiration behind their individual scents.

Not only did Ayanda's commitment win her lots of likes, retweets and pure love from people all over Mzansi, but it got her a stamp of approval from Kim herself.

Kim pretty much lost her mind with excitement when she saw what Ayanada did. She loved it so much she retweeted Ayanda's Twitter post and commented on the post on Instagram.

“Omg the best!” an excited Kim K said before tracking the same post on Instagram with the comment “You really killed this".