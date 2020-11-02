e.tv coy on whether Hungani Ndlovu of 'Scandal!' is hired or fired!
Hungani plays the much loved character of Romeo Medupe.
e.tv Scandal! viewers are sitting uneasily on their couches as they struggle to pinpoint the future for one of their fave on-screen TV characters Romeo Medupe, who is played by actor Hungani Ndlovu.
A number of reports at the weekend announced that the much-loved actor is leaving the e.tv drama and that didn't sit well with his fans.
In one of the reports, published by Sunday World, the publication stated that his resignation was confirmed and that he'd left due to personal reasons and would not be replaced on the soapie.
Responding to questions from TshisaLIVE about the fate of Hungwani's character, e.tv head of local productions Helga Palmer gave a vague comment, only choosing to say that Romeo is an important part of the daily drama.
“Romeo Medupe continues to be an integral part of the Scandal! storyline and will appear on our screens for some time,” said Helga.
This is the second time in less than three months that rumours about Hungani leaving Scandal! have surfaced.
In August, Scandal! rubbished claims that Hungani had been fired from the show amid complaints about his work ethic.
As social media weighed in on the claims, the show moved to clear the air.
“There’s a published article circulating around that Hungani is leaving the show. As Scandal!, we’re disputing every allegation stated in the article. Hungani has not been fired by the production,” a statement on the production's social media pages read.
Producers also praised Hungani's work ethic and professionalism.
“We’re happy with his excellent professionalism and work ethic.”
The star has been captivating audiences with his role for more than four years.
Meanwhile, Hungani has chosen to keep mum as the reports and speculation continue to swirl on the cyber streets.
On his social media, the actor has been celebrating his wife, whom he met on the set of Scandal!, fellow actor Stephanie.
“Happy birthday to the love of my life! You’ve set a whole new standard for 30! Which level is this one?! Super 30 Level! I pray that we walk into the sunset holding hands and beach sand in between our toes for eternity and beyond! God bless you and may the good Lord grant you your desires,” Hungani wrote.
His wife sure does make 30 look good! Check her out below: