e.tv coy on whether Hungani Ndlovu of 'Scandal!' is hired or fired!

e.tv Scandal! viewers are sitting uneasily on their couches as they struggle to pinpoint the future for one of their fave on-screen TV characters Romeo Medupe, who is played by actor Hungani Ndlovu.

A number of reports at the weekend announced that the much-loved actor is leaving the e.tv drama and that didn't sit well with his fans.

In one of the reports, published by Sunday World, the publication stated that his resignation was confirmed and that he'd left due to personal reasons and would not be replaced on the soapie.

Responding to questions from TshisaLIVE about the fate of Hungwani's character, e.tv head of local productions Helga Palmer gave a vague comment, only choosing to say that Romeo is an important part of the daily drama.

“Romeo Medupe continues to be an integral part of the Scandal! storyline and will appear on our screens for some time,” said Helga.

This is the second time in less than three months that rumours about Hungani leaving Scandal! have surfaced.