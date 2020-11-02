TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Fans think Moshe Ndiki gives Jub Jub a run for his money as #YPTMM host

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
02 November 2020 - 15:00
Tweeps felt TV personality Moshe Ndiki did a great job hosting 'You Promised To Marry Me'.
Tweeps felt TV personality Moshe Ndiki did a great job hosting 'You Promised To Marry Me'.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Both Uyajola 99 and You Promised To Marry Me fans usually feel some type of way when anyone instead of Jub Jub presents the shows, but this past Sunday fans of the controversial reality shows welcomed Moshe Ndiki's presenting, so much so that they wished Jub Jub could take an extended break.

While fans love Jub Jub for his “pour fuel on the fire” style of presenting, they found that they actually appreciated Moshe's patient and mature approach to dealing with the drama and dramatic people the show introduces them to.

Instead of going for maximum confrontation from the show's participants for viewers' entertainment, Moshe used his sense of humour and his empathy to keep viewers glued and it worked! Especially because the part he presented featured a couple who found each other after they lost their significant others, only for the mother-in-law to put a halt to everything.

Fans had nothing but praise for how he handled the situation and the heated emotions of the show.

I'm so glad Jub Jub didn't handle the 2nd episode because he would've made matters worse by adding unnecessary petrol/paraffin. Jub Jub can be extra sometimes, Moshe did extremely well,” one tweep said.

“If you want drama then Jub Jub is the man for the job but if you want issues to be resolved then Moshe is your man!," added another.

Here are the rest of the reactions below:

READ MORE

IN MEMES | From John vuli gate to lobola refunds — fans of #YPTMM agree that it was a mess

That was one messy episode... it went from You Promised To Marry me to Uyajola 99 real fast!
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

IN MEMES | All tweeps wanna know from #YPTMM is ... ‘Who are these hot bridesmaids?’

All tweeps want is the bridesmaids' phone numbers ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

IN MEMES | Here's why #YPTMM left Somizi's blood boiling!

Soso left a bad taste in Mzansi's mouth
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

From a wedding to illuminati claims, #YPTMM delivered hot entertainment!

'You Promised To Marry Me' is trended at number 1 on Sunday night.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Fake qualifications & 33% pass mark logic! Inside Sizwe and Vusi Thembekwayo's ... TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Jub Jub to donate profits from 'Ndikhokhele' remake to families of the ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Hol’ up? Did MEC Faith Mazibuko just come for Bonang & Nomzamo on the TL? Yes, ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi says he accidentally got R9k in e-wallets, but 'educated' Twitter is ... TshisaLIVE
  5. LOL! SK Khoza has the perfect solution for viewers who feel awkward to watch ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
X