Moshe Ndiki & Phelo Bala cause a frenzy with one-year wedding anniversary announcement

Mzansi's favourite couple, Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala, left tweeps in a state of shock at the weekend when they announced they've been married for a year.

This after Moshe and Phelo took to their respective social media platforms to wish one another a “happy one-year wedding anniversary”, as they continued to profess their undying love for each other.

Moshe took to Instagram and shared pictures and videos of their blissful memories along with a caption that read, “Happy one year wedding anniversary to us, 'What God has put together let no man put asunder' Matthew 19:6.”

He also added, "Always has been you, always will be you, Phelo Bala.”