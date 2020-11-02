TshisaLIVE

Moshe Ndiki & Phelo Bala cause a frenzy with one-year wedding anniversary announcement

02 November 2020 - 11:37 By Masego Seemela
Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary.
Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary.
Image: Instagram/Moshe Ndiki

Mzansi's favourite couple, Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala, left tweeps in a state of shock at the weekend when they announced they've been married for a year.

This after Moshe and Phelo took to their respective social media platforms to wish one another a “happy one-year wedding anniversary”, as they continued to profess their undying love for each other.

Moshe took to Instagram and shared pictures and videos of their blissful memories along with a caption that read, “Happy one year wedding anniversary to us, 'What God has put together let no man put asunder' Matthew 19:6.” 

He also added, "Always has been you, always will be you, Phelo Bala.”

Phelo took to Twitter and shared a snap of tattoos on their ring fingers saying, “What a journey it has been thus far and I can never replace it or spend it with anyone else in this entire world. You were and still the one for me, Moshe Ndiki.”

Moshe also took tweeps by surprise when he harshly warned that people needed to stay out of married people's love life.

His comment was directed at the hundreds of people on social media who wondered how the pair are “still together” after all the drama their relationship seemingly went through, if their previous social media posts were anything to go by.

Even though they were both celebrating their relationship milestone, tweeps started sharing how important it was to "drink water" and mind out of other people's business.

Here are some of the reactions:

In May, Moshe and Phelo gave Mzansi tips on how to keep the romance alive during the Covid-19 lockdown.

They did so by posting a heart-warming video on Moshe's Instagram that shows how to help save relationships that are on the verge of collapse due to the fear, job loss and financial constraints from the pandemic.

“Watch the same movie, read the same books, take pictures and share what you are doing on a daily basis, so that you can feel that you are really part of somebody else’s life," Phelo said.

Moshe added that couples should have video calls and write sweet messages to one another. He jokingly said he doesn't get sweet messages from bae because he's at home with him.

“If you are both in the house as a couple, doesn't mean that there should not be romance,” Moshe said.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
Lifestyle
TshisaLIVE
