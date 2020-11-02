Somizi on why he stopped to help a stranger stranded in the street

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung recently found time out of his usually hectic schedule to be a good Samaritan and do a good deed for a stranger who was stuck on the roadside all by herself.

The Idols SA judge took to his Instagram to share the good deed he did when he recently offered help to a woman he didn't know who was stuck after her car battery died.

He started by explaining that he was aware that by helping a complete stranger, he put his own life in danger because all the evil in the world makes it hard for people to trust anything or anyone.

“I know we live in a world full of anger, rage and danger. We don't trust anything even if it looks innocent. Sometimes, if not most times, we see people in need of help by the roadside and we wonder if we should help or not, and I find myself worrying if they're gonna be okay, especially if it's a woman. In this case this woman was stuck in the middle of a busy road on William Nicol and cars were just passing by so I made a U-turn and went to ask her if she had received any assistance. Her battery had died, she said.”

Somizi shared that because of his cap, sunglasses and mask, the woman in distress didn't immediately recognise who he was. He said he offered to wait with the woman, Melissa, until help or her husband arrived.

“I was wearing my cap and mask and sunglasses so she had no idea who I was. I was on my way to gym so I didn't mind waiting with her and skipping the gym. Eventually her husband called to say he is five minutes away so she said I can leave. I gave her my numbers just in case she needs help because I'm just across the road. I think she realised after I had left who I was when she saw my dp on my WhatsApp I guess..”

Here's the screenshot from Melissa, who apparently had no idea that she'd been helped out by Somizi.

Just check how excited she was *the multiple texts are one sign*