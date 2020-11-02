TshisaLIVE

Twitter drags #JohnVuliGate girls after they try to recreate viral moves for live TV

02 November 2020 - 13:15 By Masego Seemela
A group of young women from Mpumalanga dance to the viral #JohnVuliGate challenge.
Image: Twitter (Screenshot)

After sparking a nationwide viral dance craze this past couple of weeks, it looks like South Africans are over the girls of #JohnVuliGate.

This comes after the girls, who had Mzansi shaking what their mamas gave them, performed on Idols SA on Sunday night and other shows such as Mzansi Insiders since the dance video went viral.

The girls appeared on Mzansi Magic's most popular Sunday time slot where they recreated the moves from the video that made them famous.

While some viewers were excited to see the girls dance on national TV, others felt that their performance didn't give justice to how they danced in the viral video. It apparently lacked an authentic vibe and the swag it had when they were just having fun and not "working" to secure a bag.

The girls have been in demand since their video went viral on social media. Though many were unimpressed at their live performance on Sunday, some tweeps were stanning on the girls, especially the leader of the pack.

Here's what some had to say:

The #JohnVuliGate girls rose to fame after a video of them dancing to the song, John Vuli Gate went viral on social media in October.

The song is by Amapiano duo Mapara A Jazz featuring Colano and Ntosh Gaz. It exploded onto the Shazam Global Chart as the highest new entry last month.

In a statement given to SowetanLIVE, Mapara A Jazz said, “We are so pleased to have our song John Vuli Gate become a major trend in SA.

“To have people Shazam our song about the world is a dream come true for us. People all over are taking part in the dance challenge of John Vuli Gate and loving the song.

“We are very happy to debut in Shazam's charts and reach the Global Top 50. It shows people are really loving our music and want to stream it.”

