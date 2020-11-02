Twitter drags #JohnVuliGate girls after they try to recreate viral moves for live TV

After sparking a nationwide viral dance craze this past couple of weeks, it looks like South Africans are over the girls of #JohnVuliGate.

This comes after the girls, who had Mzansi shaking what their mamas gave them, performed on Idols SA on Sunday night and other shows such as Mzansi Insiders since the dance video went viral.

The girls appeared on Mzansi Magic's most popular Sunday time slot where they recreated the moves from the video that made them famous.

While some viewers were excited to see the girls dance on national TV, others felt that their performance didn't give justice to how they danced in the viral video. It apparently lacked an authentic vibe and the swag it had when they were just having fun and not "working" to secure a bag.