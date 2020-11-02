Twitter drags #JohnVuliGate girls after they try to recreate viral moves for live TV
After sparking a nationwide viral dance craze this past couple of weeks, it looks like South Africans are over the girls of #JohnVuliGate.
This comes after the girls, who had Mzansi shaking what their mamas gave them, performed on Idols SA on Sunday night and other shows such as Mzansi Insiders since the dance video went viral.
The girls appeared on Mzansi Magic's most popular Sunday time slot where they recreated the moves from the video that made them famous.
While some viewers were excited to see the girls dance on national TV, others felt that their performance didn't give justice to how they danced in the viral video. It apparently lacked an authentic vibe and the swag it had when they were just having fun and not "working" to secure a bag.
If stocko girls are performing vuli gate on idols I'm changing the channel🙄 #idolssa— Love🏳️🌈 (@MaMhlakoanah) November 1, 2020
Stocko girls are coming change the channel people #IdolsSa pic.twitter.com/tHJhz3jWFn— #VibeWithMeITakePhotos📸 (@NdivhuMPhotogra) November 1, 2020
Camera crew what is happening why are they failing to capture the performance and dance moves #IdolsSA #JohnVuliGate pic.twitter.com/Mlf8GQ2vH8— lancelot mthobisi (@lmmfuphi) November 1, 2020
We shouldn't lie really it was a complete mess!!! @IdolsSA Yanga should give them a masterclass in showstopping. #IdolsSA #JohnVuliGate— #TeamFollowBack (@ElaB1987) November 1, 2020
The girls have been in demand since their video went viral on social media. Though many were unimpressed at their live performance on Sunday, some tweeps were stanning on the girls, especially the leader of the pack.
Here's what some had to say:
Imagine one day u r drinking Russian bear with the girls dancing go monate... next thing our on TV #idolssa and the whole country is watching.... yuu heh eh... give the girls a break #Stocko— Thato (@moloithatoj) November 1, 2020
"If your gift will make rooms for you and present you before kings" Proverbs 18:16 was a person yessss wena girl #Stocko#idolssa #idolssa2020 pic.twitter.com/lAOoM1gd8i— Phelisa Siboyana (@PhelisaSiboyana) November 1, 2020
The #JohnVuliGate stocko must ride this wave to the fullest and cash in as much as they can.— Rest O' Rant ⛔ (@The_Gcas) November 1, 2020
The #JohnVuliGate girls rose to fame after a video of them dancing to the song, John Vuli Gate went viral on social media in October.
The song is by Amapiano duo Mapara A Jazz featuring Colano and Ntosh Gaz. It exploded onto the Shazam Global Chart as the highest new entry last month.
In a statement given to SowetanLIVE, Mapara A Jazz said, “We are so pleased to have our song John Vuli Gate become a major trend in SA.
“To have people Shazam our song about the world is a dream come true for us. People all over are taking part in the dance challenge of John Vuli Gate and loving the song.
“We are very happy to debut in Shazam's charts and reach the Global Top 50. It shows people are really loving our music and want to stream it.”