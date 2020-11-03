Atandwa Kani on 'influencer actors': 'I wish I knew that all I needed was to shake my a**'

In May, Atandwa lifted the lid on what it took for him to live out his acting dream in America.

With most parts of the world under lockdown and self-isolating at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, Atandwa went on a young Instagram LIVE on Artists Corner TV with fellow actor Thapelo Mokoena sharing more insight on how he was pushing his acting dream in the US.

“I've always had the dream to come to New York because of the theatre, it's in the US, there are a lot more opportunities. So, I started availing myself more on international work.”

Atandwa added he had to be a part of many productions to get his face known in the international acting industry.

“We did Young Leonardo which is a BBC production, we did Life Is Wild together Thaps, We did Book Of Negros with Cuba Gooding Jr, Young Mandela ... I shot Black Panther in Atlanta while I was still living in SA.

“So, I had to have that body of work for when I got here [so] people would know a little bit about me ... cause they haven't seen me before, I had to start from scratch. It was more like a rebirth of an actor.”