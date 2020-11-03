Beyoncé praises SA for leaving her 'deeply inspired'

US artist, musician and philanthropist Beyoncé Knowles-Carter says her family trip to SA was one of the biggest inspirations behind her iconic Black is King visual album and decision to work with young black artists on the project.

Queen Bey revealed this in an interview with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful for the magazine's December issue.

She opened up about the creative process and intent behind Black is King, which was shot in several locations around the world, including Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal. The project featured several SA artists including Busiswa Gqulu, Moonchild, Connie Chiume, Warren Masemola, Nyaniso Dzedze, Nandi Madida and Mary Twala.

She said the birth of her children and family trip to SA motivated her to ensure their stories and history were told.

“Something cracked open inside of me right after giving birth to my first daughter. From that point on, I truly understood my power and motherhood has been my biggest inspiration. It became my mission to make sure she lived in a world where she feels truly seen and valued,” she said.