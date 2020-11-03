Boity shuts down 'ignorant' questions about sangoma name, 'Gogo Nomakhwezi'
Rapper Boity Thulo faced criticism after she revealed her new sangoma name was Gogo Nomakhwezi.
The rapper took to Twitter and revealed that Mzansi can now officially refer to her as Gogo Nomakhwezi, describing the feeling of her new name as, “though my soul just burst open in the most incredible way”.
You can officially refer to me as Gogo Nomakhwezi. Thokozani. 👏🏾🕯✨🤗👑— Gogo Nomakhwezi (@Boity) November 1, 2020
It’s as though my soul just burst open in the most incredible way!— Gogo Nomakhwezi (@Boity) November 1, 2020
Though Boity was super excited to share her big name reveal, she soon found herself having to shut down a troll who came at her for having an isiXhosa sangoma name even though she was a Tswana woman.
Boity quickly clapped back, telling the troll that he was speaking on something he knew nothing about, and revealed that both her maternal and paternal grandmothers were Xhosa.
Both my maternal and paternal grandmothers are Xhosa. https://t.co/QHFyluIyDG— Gogo Nomakhwezi (@Boity) November 1, 2020
She then added some heat to her clap back, saying trolls needed to stop “assuming” that she only had Batswana ancestors while she actually had a “wild lineage”.
“One name is not a representative of all my dlozis.”
Not y’all assuming I only have Batswana (Which are mainly Khoi) ancestors. How? I have a wild lineage. ONE NAME is not a representative of all my Dlozis.— Gogo Nomakhwezi (@Boity) November 1, 2020
Boity surprised many of her fans in 2016 when she took to social media to confirm that she would undergo training to become a sangoma.
Despite the backlash she got from some on social media for announcing that she was starting her spiritual journey, in April Boity expressed how glad she was that she opened up a discussion on traditional healers.
Speaking to Glamour magazine recently, Boity noted that her family and spiritual journey were at the core of what kept her motivated.
She shut down any suggestions that she had shared her journey with fans to further her career.
“I don’t have any regrets about letting people in. I took a huge risk because back then people wouldn’t have revealed much about this aspect of their lives, preferring instead to keep it private.
“It was part of my spiritual journey to be open about it. I wasn’t doing it for attention or to boost my career. I’m glad that I did it because as the year progressed, people were inspired, young girls who are on a spiritual journey especially ... it was to challenge mainstream beliefs about traditional healing and show people there was nothing to fear.”