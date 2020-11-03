Boity shuts down 'ignorant' questions about sangoma name, 'Gogo Nomakhwezi'

Boity surprised many of her fans in 2016 when she took to social media to confirm that she would undergo training to become a sangoma.

Despite the backlash she got from some on social media for announcing that she was starting her spiritual journey, in April Boity expressed how glad she was that she opened up a discussion on traditional healers.

Speaking to Glamour magazine recently, Boity noted that her family and spiritual journey were at the core of what kept her motivated.

She shut down any suggestions that she had shared her journey with fans to further her career.

“I don’t have any regrets about letting people in. I took a huge risk because back then people wouldn’t have revealed much about this aspect of their lives, preferring instead to keep it private.

“It was part of my spiritual journey to be open about it. I wasn’t doing it for attention or to boost my career. I’m glad that I did it because as the year progressed, people were inspired, young girls who are on a spiritual journey especially ... it was to challenge mainstream beliefs about traditional healing and show people there was nothing to fear.”