IN MEMES | Rape storyline on 'The Queen' reminds fans why Vuyiswa is a great actor
The Queen's latest “spiked drink that led to rape” storyline that revolves around a recent widow Vuyiswa, has left fans of The Queen both hurt and equally impressed by acting skills that made them forget she's a fictional character.
After finding themselves emotional as they watched Vuyiswa deal with the hectic trauma and heavy emotions that survivors of rape go through, fans of the daily telenovela were left with no choice but to sing the praises of actress Zandile Msutwana who breathes life into Vuyiswa with amazing conviction.
Encouraged by a friend and colleague to go out, let her hair down and have some fun — something she hasn't done since her on-screen husband Jerry Maake died — Vuyiswa put on a nice dress and went out.
Unfortunately for Vee, a predator put a target on her back and when she wasn't looking, spiked her drink, followed her home and raped her.
While others were triggered by the heartbreaking scenes and the flashbacks of the moments as Vuyiswa tries to process the ordeal that she's gone through, others applauded the telenovela for the hectic storyline. Most tweeps said they hoped women knew never to leave their drinks unattended and to be alert at all times.
Zandile was applauded for how believable she's made Vuyiswa's storyline, as tweeps couldn't get past the fact that her acting has brought some of them to real tears.
Here are some of the reactions below.
What vuyi is experiencing is what most rape victims go through, such people need support #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/GQF34jYYLY— Masithulele Lutendo❤ (@MasithuleleT) November 2, 2020
That new cop is the one that raped Sis Vee - I can't wait to see how this story unfolds. I think it high time people gets educated about [ victim blaming] #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/hhPXatDAyz— SIYAUYAZI MSHENGU 🏳️🌈 ✊🏿 (@realsiyauyazi) November 2, 2020
