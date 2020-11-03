TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Rape storyline on 'The Queen' reminds fans why Vuyiswa is a great actor

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
03 November 2020 - 18:00
Twitter was heartbroken by 'The Queen's' Vuyiswa's situation.
Twitter was heartbroken by 'The Queen's' Vuyiswa's situation.
Image: Via Twitter

The Queen's latest “spiked drink that led to rape” storyline that revolves around a recent widow Vuyiswa, has left fans of The Queen both hurt and equally impressed by acting skills that made them forget she's a fictional character.

After finding themselves emotional as they watched Vuyiswa deal with the hectic trauma and heavy emotions that survivors of rape go through, fans of the daily telenovela were left with no choice but to sing the praises of actress Zandile Msutwana who breathes life into Vuyiswa with amazing conviction.

Encouraged by a friend and colleague to go out, let her hair down and have some fun — something she hasn't done since her on-screen husband Jerry Maake died — Vuyiswa put on a nice dress and went out.

Unfortunately for Vee, a predator put a target on her back and when she wasn't looking, spiked her drink, followed her home and raped her.

While others were triggered by the heartbreaking scenes and the flashbacks of the moments as Vuyiswa tries to process the ordeal that she's gone through, others applauded the telenovela for the hectic storyline. Most tweeps said they hoped women knew never to leave their drinks unattended and to be alert at all times.

Zandile was applauded for how believable she's made Vuyiswa's storyline, as tweeps couldn't get past the fact that her acting has brought some of them to real tears.

Here are some of the reactions below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

IN MEMES | Fans say 'The Queen' has Brutus & Patty to thank for their loyalty

Brutus and Petronella are the STARS Focalistic made a song about!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘Fergusons did Kea dirty!’ - The Queen fans complain after explosive episode

Not the Fergusons just killing Kea off like she was an extra? Whew chile!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

IN MEMES | 'The Queen' fans heartbroken by Vuyiswa as a widow

Her pain and cry left many viewers in their feels
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

IN MEMES | Brutus’ 'bravery' has left 'The Queen' fans howling

Yazi oBrutus ... that guy almost died for nothing. Bathe "take cover!", not cover the bomb!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Twitter drags #JohnVuliGate girls after they try to recreate viral moves for ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Fake qualifications & 33% pass mark logic! Inside Sizwe and Vusi Thembekwayo's ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Hol’ up? Did MEC Faith Mazibuko just come for Bonang & Nomzamo on the TL? Yes, ... TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Jub Jub to donate profits from 'Ndikhokhele' remake to families of the ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi says he accidentally got R9k in e-wallets, but 'educated' Twitter is ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Fat cakes' and SAA chaos: Zondo left frustrated by former board member ...
Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
X