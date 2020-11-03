LISTEN | Candy Tsa Mandebele on 'Skeem Saam', lockdown struggles & her diabetes journey
Singer-songwriter Candy Tsa Mandebele is in high spirits as she celebrates a bill of good health and 10 years of living with diabetes.
From accidentally being killed off by the internet at the beginning of the year to her personal financial struggles through the lockdown, Candy has had a 2020 of hardships.
However, the musician seems to be on the mend and working on a journey of focusing on her health.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the star opened up about her decade-long battle against type two diabetes. Candy recounted the mental health struggles she faced when she was first diagnosed with the condition.
Here is what she had to say:
“It was a tough journey at the beginning of the first six months. It's difficult because you have to change your diet, you need to change everything in your life. Also, the acceptance of having diabetes was difficult. I suffered from depression for a year,” said Candy.
The hitmaker opened up about coming into herself as an actress on Skeem Seem and receiving help when she needed it during the lockdown.
Candy also went on to talk about how the pandemic has affected her as a person with diabetes. The star said when the coronavirus hit, she had to make adjustments in her life to stay safe.
“It was a very sad day in my life because, as you know, those of us with diabetes are immuno-compromised, thus sensitive to the disease. I couldn't go outside except when I went to work. I couldn't go shopping, I was so scared.
“I had to be careful with everything, from the water that I drink. I had to come up with a strategy: I stay home, play social distancing and even wear a mask indoors,” said Candy.
The star says that through the 24/7 support of her family and friends, she has been able to keep her health on track. After the loss of her son Lesley Mokwena in 2011, Candy says that her family has a tight-knit relationship with support for one another.
“Through counselling, through church and the support of my amazing friends and family, I had been able to keep my diabetes under control and heal mentally,” said Candy.