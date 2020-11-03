LISTEN | Candy Tsa Mandebele on 'Skeem Saam', lockdown struggles & her diabetes journey

Singer-songwriter Candy Tsa Mandebele is in high spirits as she celebrates a bill of good health and 10 years of living with diabetes.

From accidentally being killed off by the internet at the beginning of the year to her personal financial struggles through the lockdown, Candy has had a 2020 of hardships.

However, the musician seems to be on the mend and working on a journey of focusing on her health.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the star opened up about her decade-long battle against type two diabetes. Candy recounted the mental health struggles she faced when she was first diagnosed with the condition.

Here is what she had to say: