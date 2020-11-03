TshisaLIVE

Minnie Dlamini on Baby Jones nursery: 'I feel like I’m running out of time'

03 November 2020 - 11:30 By Masego Seemela
Minnie Dlamini-Jones needs help to put together her baby's nursery.
Image: Steven Ferdman/WireImage/Getty Images

With her first child almost moments away from making his arrival, media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones has admitted she's ready to call in help to get the nursery ready. 

It seems like it was just yesterday when Minnie did the “mother of all pregnancy reveals” on Instagram and ever since then, she's been serving all the best fashionable maternity looks.

Being a mama who is ready to pop, Minnie took to Twitter yo express how “overwhelmed” she felt when it came to planning, designing and sorting out the perfect space for her little one.

She also revealed that she thought she'd be able to do it on her own, but has finally admitted she might need professional help.

“I'm exhausted and feeling like I'm running out of time.”

Just two weeks ago, Minnie announced she’d be taking a break from TV and spending more time at home to get ready for the arrival of Baby Jones. She said she'd be making her comeback on TV next year.

"I've had the most amazing journey and I can't wait to meet my child."

