A-Reece sets record straight on why he never made it to Nasty C’s tour

Rapper A-Reece has lifted the lid on the reason he was unable to hit the stage and perform at Nasty C's Ivyson tour.

The rapper opened up about the incident that sparked an alleged beef with Nasty C months ago.

A year ago, Nasty C invited the Mgani hitmaker to perform as part of his Ivyson tour, which he gladly accepted. However, A- Reece never made it on stage that day, sparking all kinds of rumours of a beef between the two.

In an interview with fellow rapper Khuli Chana on his new show, The Originators, A-Reece explained that he arrived at the gig late and, after asking to at least perform one song, Nasty C's team allegedly refused his request.

“What happened with the Ivyson tour was that I arrived late ... but I told my booking manager to be like, yo ... just tell that even if we late, tell them I could do one song. Even if Nasty is on stage. I'll do one song while he's there and I'll get off. That's it.

“We were still at a parking lot while everything was happening at the show and we had nothing to do cause they said, 'No'.”

The rapper added that he was unsure who said no to him but after numerous attempts, Nasty C's team still refused to have him on stage.

“I think it was Nasty C’s manager, not sure who it was but his staff or one of the members from his staff said that cannot happen.

“We went to the back and tried to get in from the back, the fans saw us when we appeared out there. But we couldn’t bombard the place and just start stepping on to the stage and doing my thing. That’s what happened, I really didn’t intentionally not go.”