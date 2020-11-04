Another milestone! Master KG's 'Jerusalema' goes diamond in France

Master KG continues to bask in the glory of his hit single Jerusalema, with the song still making massive waves overseas.

The remix version of the song, featuring Nomcebo Zikode and Nigerian artist Burna Boy, has recently been certified diamond in France.

The good news comes after the remix was released in June, shortly after the viral #JersalemaChallenge. The music video was released on YouTube last month.

Master KG shared the news on Twitter with heart and praying hands emojis.