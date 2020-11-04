TshisaLIVE

Another milestone! Master KG's 'Jerusalema' goes diamond in France

04 November 2020 - 10:30
Master KG's hit song continues to dominate the world.
Image: Instagram/Master KG via Enock M

Master KG continues to bask in the glory of his hit single Jerusalema, with the song still making massive waves overseas.

The remix version of the song, featuring Nomcebo Zikode and Nigerian artist Burna Boy, has recently been certified diamond in France.

The good news comes after the remix was released in June, shortly after the viral #JersalemaChallenge. The music video was released on YouTube last month.

Master KG shared the news on Twitter with heart and praying hands emojis.

The success of the remix is a big deal for Master KG. According to Music Business Worldwide, the requirements for a song to be certified diamond in France is 35m streams. France's record industry organisation, Snep, updated the certification levels in 2016.

Initially, a track was awarded a diamond certification for sales exceeding 250,000 units, but this was changed due to the increasing digitisation of music.

The highest certification for an album in SA is multi-platinum and that requires 90,000+ units. For a single, it is 60,000+ units.

The original Jerusalema track is already a global hit with more than 200m views on YouTube. Last month, the track got a whopping 100m streams on Spotify.

Shazam announced in September that Jerusalema was the most searched song in the world on the Apple-owned app.

