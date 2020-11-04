Bonang & other celebs congratulate Lorna Maseko for her Culinary Icon award
'Well deserved, you work so hard! Congrats baby,' B tweeted
Continuing to prove she's a force to be reckoned with in the culinary world, celebrity chef Lorna Maseko has bagged another prestigious award and her TL has been flowing with congratulatory message from friends and fans.
Lorna took to her Twitter on Tuesday to announce her latest win, again showing 2020 has not been completely bad for her. The celeb chef was excited to have been honoured with the Culinary Icon Award at the 2020 Luxe Restaurant Awards.
“Super excited to have won the Culinary Icon Award at the #LuxeRestaurantAward2020 this evening. I’m so stoked and feeling so blessed!!! Won’t He do it!!! #SACulinaryPrincess” she tweeted.
Super to excited to have won the Culinary Icon Award at the #LuxeRestaurantAward2020 this evening... I’m so stoked and feeling so blessed!!! Won’t He do it!!! 💃🏽🥂💋#SACulinaryPrincess pic.twitter.com/xy49jPz4dC— Celebrate With Lorna Maseko (@Lorns_Maseko) November 3, 2020
TV host Bonang Matheba, rapper Nadia Nakai and DJ Chynamusiq were among the many people who flooded her TL with love and “love to see it” messages.
“Well deserved, you work so hard! Congrats baby," B said.
Here are some of the congratulatory tweets:
Thanks Fam 💕💕💕 https://t.co/v0YcFTWcGY— Celebrate With Lorna Maseko (@Lorns_Maseko) November 3, 2020
Earlier this year, the celebrity chef was over the moon when her cookbook, Celebrate with Lorna Maseko, bagged two awards at the international Gourmand 2020 awards.
Lorna won in the best celebrity chef cookbook and best international cookbook categories.
She launched her book in September 2019.
Lorna is self-taught and told the Sunday Times last year that she was not here for anyone who said she's not a proper chef.
“Some people would say I am not a proper chef, but learning how to do things in your own kitchen is a trial and error situation. It's like dancing because of the repetitiveness — working at something until you perfect it.