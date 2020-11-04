Halala! 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila is officially off the market!

Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila has announced she is officially off the market after revealing she recently tied the knot.

The actress said she is now a happily married woman in a video she shared on her Instagram. An excited Pebetsi revealed she had been preparing herself psychologically before her wedding day as she had mixed feelings about marriage prior to getting hitched.

In the video, the actress told SA men who have been "eyeing" her that she is off the market.

"I just wanted to take this moment to thank you all for the wonderful wishes and blessings and the vote of confidence that I got as well as the encouraging words.

"Also to those ladies who sent me messages about marriage and how you have to make it your own and not compare it to anybody else's, even though I was scared of taking this new phase of mine, thank your messages. I saw them and I really appreciate them."

Pebetsi said the pearls of wisdom women sent her will definitely help her through her marriage.

"I mean, really whoever thought that a day like this would come for somebody like me? I think that's why my family came out in numbers. From near and far they all made sure they pulled through. We thought it was going to be a small thing but it blew up into a big event.

" I think they pulled through because they never thought somebody would be brave enough to marry me."

She promised her fans and followers she'd be sharing a few snaps and videos from her wedding later in the week.