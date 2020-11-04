Prince Kaybee implies he lost 'R8m' in 2020 due to the pandemic

Despite the TL beef between him and many other celebrities, the one sentiment Prince Kaybee shares with Cassper Nyovest and Ntsiki Mazwai is the fact that Covid-19 showed artists flames where their bag is concerned and for him, it apparently cost him millions.

The Hosh hitmaker took to his TL to encourage fellow DJs to capitalise on the upcoming festive season being their busiest time and save all the money they make during December.

You know, just in case 2021 is actually 2020: The legacy.

“Dear DJs, next year might be a second version of 2020. Save that money you going to make in December, please,” the DJ tweeted.