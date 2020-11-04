Prince Kaybee implies he lost 'R8m' in 2020 due to the pandemic
“Covid-19 has taken the live income from artists and it's no joke”
Despite the TL beef between him and many other celebrities, the one sentiment Prince Kaybee shares with Cassper Nyovest and Ntsiki Mazwai is the fact that Covid-19 showed artists flames where their bag is concerned and for him, it apparently cost him millions.
The Hosh hitmaker took to his TL to encourage fellow DJs to capitalise on the upcoming festive season being their busiest time and save all the money they make during December.
You know, just in case 2021 is actually 2020: The legacy.
“Dear DJs, next year might be a second version of 2020. Save that money you going to make in December, please,” the DJ tweeted.
The DJ then gave an example of just how bad 2020 was for artists financially.
Even though he didn't implicitly say his next tweet was a true reflection of his financial situation, the good Prince implied he or an artist he knows had lost millions in 2020.
“Imagine at your peak you do 100 shows a year charging 80k per show. Yep, you have lost eight million rand this year. Covid-19 has taken the live income from artists and it’s no joke,” he said.
Many artists have spoken out about having a hard time since the pandemic hit Mzansi. Many of their income streams were heavily affected and over the past few months they have taken to social media to express themselves on the matter.
Cassper spoke candidly about the issue.
“Many people in our industry are going to lose their homes and their cars because nobody was prepared for a year with no income and watch what the media gon’ do with our stars. They gonna paint them like dumb people who never knew what to do with all their riches. Mark my words!”
While he may have looked largely unaffected on the surface, 2020 also had the rapper by the throat and now that the storm is “relatively” over, the rapper has taken to the TL to praise God for getting him through.
The rapper said a prayer on his timeline on Tuesday, thanking God for saving him in some of the stressful situations he found himself in over the past few months. In the prayer, Cassper shared that had it not been for God, the following things would have happened.
• He would have moved back home to Mahikeng, owing to financial strains.
• His house would have been auctioned.
• His cars would have been repossessed.
• His company liquidated after his situation with the Southern African Music Rights Organisation, among many other stressful things.