Simphiwe Ngema shows off her post-partum weight loss progress
Since giving birth to her bundle of joy Tiyani just months ago, actress Simphiwe Ngema has been on a journey to get back into shape.
While it's proven not to be an easy journey for many new mothers, Simphiwe lifted the lid on her weight loss progress on Instagram claiming she was determined to get back into the right shape.
Though she looks like she's already lost most of the baby fat, the actress revealed she was still struggling with her diet as there were some temptations distracting her from achieving her desired goal.
In September, Simz revealed to her followers that she had given herself a year to get into shape.
She let fans in on some of the details of her journey saying at first she didn't want to give into the pressures of losing weight.
“I haven’t been binding my tummy because I had a C-section and I’ve gained 20kg [I enjoy eating] but it’s time for me to start my journey of getting back into shape.
“I’m giving myself a year. Ang’funi pressure, please. Baking a whole human being is a big deal and I’ve learnt to be kind to myself. You can miss me with the pressures of 'snap back' ngi right, shame,” she wrote.