Simphiwe Ngema shows off her post-partum weight loss progress

Since giving birth to her bundle of joy Tiyani just months ago, actress Simphiwe Ngema has been on a journey to get back into shape.

While it's proven not to be an easy journey for many new mothers, Simphiwe lifted the lid on her weight loss progress on Instagram claiming she was determined to get back into the right shape.

Though she looks like she's already lost most of the baby fat, the actress revealed she was still struggling with her diet as there were some temptations distracting her from achieving her desired goal.