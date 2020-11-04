TshisaLIVE

Simphiwe Ngema shows off her post-partum weight loss progress

04 November 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Simphiwe Ngema shows off her new banging body.
Simphiwe Ngema shows off her new banging body.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Since giving birth to her bundle of joy Tiyani just months ago, actress Simphiwe Ngema has been on a journey to get back into shape.  

While it's proven not to be an easy journey for many new mothers, Simphiwe lifted the lid on her weight loss progress on Instagram claiming she was determined to get back into the right shape.

Though she looks like she's already lost most of the baby fat, the actress revealed she was still struggling with her diet as there were some temptations distracting her from achieving her desired goal.

In September, Simz revealed to her followers that she had given herself a year to get into shape.

She let fans in on some of the details of her journey saying at first she didn't want to give into the pressures of losing weight.

“I haven’t been binding my tummy because I had a C-section and I’ve gained 20kg [I enjoy eating] but it’s time for me to start my journey of getting back into shape.

“I’m giving myself a year. Ang’funi pressure, please. Baking a whole human being is a big deal and I’ve learnt to be kind to myself. You can miss me with the pressures of 'snap back' ngi right, shame,” she wrote.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Blue Mbombo sets record straight on Tino Cinyani dating claims after steamy viral photos

Blue Mbombo has voiced out on the allegation that she is in a relationship with Tino Chinyani.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Simz Ngema's bae, model Tino Chinyani, shares 'TMI' of what went down in the DMs

Tino gets super dragged for raunchy DM love story.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Khanyi Mbau teases fans with new video & it gets the thumbs up from Mzansi!

Khanyi Mbau gets the stamp of approval for her new music teasers.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Simz Ngema on getting in shape after giving birth: I'm giving myself a year

"Ang’funi pressure, please! Baking a whole human being is a big deal and I’ve learnt to be kind to myself."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Twitter drags #JohnVuliGate girls after they try to recreate viral moves for ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Hol’ up? Did MEC Faith Mazibuko just come for Bonang & Nomzamo on the TL? Yes, ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Fake qualifications & 33% pass mark logic! Inside Sizwe and Vusi Thembekwayo's ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Actress Makgotso M gets mistaken for 'John Vuli Gate' viral star: 'My own ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Boity shuts down 'ignorant' questions about sangoma name, 'Gogo Nomakhwezi' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Fat cakes' and SAA chaos: Zondo left frustrated by former board member ...
Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
X