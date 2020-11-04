TshisaLIVE

'We'll see what the universe says' - Ntsiki Mazwai won’t shut the door on working with Julius Malema

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
04 November 2020 - 09:03
Ntsiki Mazwai has had several run ins with EFF leader Julius Malema in the past.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Despite their history of run ins, Ntsiki Mazwai has not shut down the idea of one day working with EFF leader Julius Malema.

The pair have feuded for several years, and on Tuesday one fan shared their prayer that Ntsiki would one day work with Julius.

“I still believe and pray that you and Julius Malema can work together,” the user wrote.

Ntsiki responded, suggesting it was up to the universe to decide.

Fans were split over the idea, with one follower urging her to “don't go there”, while another said she should team up with actress Ayanda Borotho.

Julius has not responded to Ntsiki's comment.

Ntsiki and Julius butted heads in an explosive Twitter exchange in 2017 after Ntsiki apparently threatened to “pass on the EFF” if the party was made all about Julius.

The EFF leader hit back, telling his followers he didn't “need the endorsement of any failed poet to succeed”.

“Politics is my game and I know it. At least I'm good at what I'm doing, unlike you,” he said.

TshisaLIVE
Taking to Twitter in the aftermath of the twar, Ntsiki told a fan who had criticised Julius'  alleged “heavy-handedness” that she would most likely be punished if he was ever elected president.

Ntsiki made headlines a year later when she took to Twitter to claim the EFF on the ground was greater than its national leaders and said the top six were “stale”.

“You realise if you put in other people who have support you will appeal to more voters? Fear is dangerous. So how long is this foundation phase? 20 years same leadership? I see.” she said.

Ntsiki also accused the EFF of stealing their 2019 election campaign slogan, saying Julius was “definitely not a son of the soil".

"He would need to be a pan Africanist for that title and he is a charterist.”

She cleared the air last year, explaining that she did not hate Julius, only questioned his party's succession plans.

News
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
