'We'll see what the universe says' - Ntsiki Mazwai won’t shut the door on working with Julius Malema

Despite their history of run ins, Ntsiki Mazwai has not shut down the idea of one day working with EFF leader Julius Malema.

The pair have feuded for several years, and on Tuesday one fan shared their prayer that Ntsiki would one day work with Julius.

“I still believe and pray that you and Julius Malema can work together,” the user wrote.

Ntsiki responded, suggesting it was up to the universe to decide.