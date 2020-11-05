Cassper Nyovest on life as a dad & pushing for his boxing match with AKA

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has revealed it's only a matter of time until he's in the boxing ring with nemesis AKA.

In celebration of his best selling album yet, Cassper shared the couch with Slikour on his YouTube channel SlikourOnLife where he spoke out about what a big deal his ring fight with AKA is.

When asked whether the boxing match was a real thing, Cassper said, “I was just on the phone with his manager about the date of the fight ... this is personal because everyone is demanding this and that. Everyone sees this big cheque on it which is not realistic in SA. It's a big idea when you think about it like, you could make R400m ... but the truth is it has to make sense.

“Everybody thinks we can make R10m each from making this thing but I don't see us making such ... what I want to do is fight regardless of the money. So, I'm on the phone with this dude and I'm like 'Bro, let's take whatever we're offered on the table and let's fight cause I'm tired of talking for so long'.”

Mufasa reassured Slikour that the fight was going to happen and it would happen soon.

AKA first brought up the fight in a series of tweets earlier this year.

He p osted a video on Twitter of himself at the gym hitting a boxing bag, writing, “Tag short pan. Let him know his management don’t care about him letting him do this fight.

“Y’all think I’m joking. The fight is set for September. That’s why he’s been talking about 'boxing' in his interviews. Baiting me. Trust me. September. AKA vs Pony Boy. Ten rounds ... EFC ... winner takes all.”

At first, Mufasa appeared to reject the offer but later agreed.

“We need to meet in the ring. That's all I want. It's too late for apologies,” Cassper commented on Speedsta's Metro FM show.