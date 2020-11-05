John Legend & Chrissy Teigen get matching tattoos to honour their late baby

A few weeks after losing her son, in the last week of October, Chrissy wrote about her heartbreaking experience of what happened that day in an essay published on Medium.

“I had no idea when I would be ready to write this. Part of me thought it would be early on when I was still really feeling the pain of what happened. I thought I would sit in the corner of my bedroom with the lights dimmed, just rolling off my thoughts. I’d have a glass of red wine, cosy up with a blanket, and finally, get the chance to address 'what happened,'" she wrote in her opening paragraph.

Chrissy then started to recount the dreadful moment in the hospital room.

“After a couple of nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming, it was time to say goodbye. He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either.”

She explained how she instructed John to take photos and document their time in the hospital, even though the singer was uncomfortable at some points in the process.

“I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it. He hated it. I could tell.

“It didn’t make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story,” she wrote.

She then went on to explain how everyone flooded her DMs with well-wishes which she was grateful for.