Lerato Kganyago drags 'industry girls' who inherit beef: They went to school for it
Adopting a dislike for someone because other people don't like them is something that media personality Lerato Kganyago believes should stay behind in 2020.
The media personality shared her views on “industry girls” who recruit others to join their cause, saying it was as though they went to school for it.
In a Twitter conversation with a tweep, Lerato said she wished she could tag a few of those “industry girls” who often inherit other people's beef.
The peacemaker that she is, Lerato chose not to go into details about who she was referring to. She only said she wished she could tag a few of them in her tweet ...
Heh!! And they are some that do it willingly so!!😭😭people be inheriting beef outchea kore yhoo😣😏— ♡DearBlackChildYourDreamsAreValued🌻❤ (@mahlatsiey) November 3, 2020
Especially my industry girls!!! They went to school for it https://t.co/4m5sN6OjjA— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) November 4, 2020
Instead she kept it moving on her TL with a young motivation, about pushing through failure to become a success, which has been her number one priority.
“Don’t Give up” ...#MotivationalWednesday pic.twitter.com/DaMbepCnMB— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) November 4, 2020
This is not the first time Lerato has spoken out about beef or hate. In January, she spoke out about “black Twitter” being mad at her for everything, even breathing.
This was after she shared a picture of herself in front of a Toyota Cressida, which reminded her of the car she drove when she was first starting out. Lerato explained how some people in the industry used to look down on her when she would drive the car to auditions.
Soon enough her timeline was filled with a mix of reactions, with some trolls telling her she was lucky to even have a car.
A clearly annoyed Lerato opened up that the car she got was a product of her hard work as opposed to it being handed to her.
“Yeah, after two years of working for two different airlines with no car, using taxis. What would you have liked me to start with ma'am! Please guide me?” Lerato replied to one troll.
The Metro FM radio host stated that after more than a decade in the industry, she learnt to ignore all the “unnecessary” hate that was thrown her way.
She added that she no longer cared about the hate as long as she knows she's been true to herself.