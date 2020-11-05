Paying it forward! Kwesta offers masterclass to 10 aspiring musicians
In a bid to help up-and-coming artists in the hip hop industry, rapper Kwesta is imparting a few things he's learnt on his journey in the music scene.
The rapper announced that he has an amazing masterclass coming, but it will only be for 10 deserving artists.
Kwesta revealed that the reason he was offering the class was to give the artists some advice he wishes he had received when he was first starting out.
In a thread he posted on Twitter, Kwesta explained that the best thing about it is that it is free, as he felt that it was his duty to share what he has learnt over the years.
I'm very excited to announce that I will be giving a Masterclass at AMPD Studios by Old Mutual this Wednesday morning about my experience navigating the business of being an artist in South Africa. I cannot wait to chat to you about some of the things I've learned and
He also explained that the masterclass would help the 10 lucky artists to develop strategies they could use to get their career going.
I'll also be taking questions from you!
Due to social distancing regulations we are only able to take TEN people! Yes 10. If you'd like to attend my masterclass on Wednesday morning, please click on this link and fill in the
All the artists needed to do was fill in a form to stand a chance of attending the masterclass:
