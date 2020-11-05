Paying it forward! Kwesta offers masterclass to 10 aspiring musicians

In a bid to help up-and-coming artists in the hip hop industry, rapper Kwesta is imparting a few things he's learnt on his journey in the music scene.

The rapper announced that he has an amazing masterclass coming, but it will only be for 10 deserving artists.

Kwesta revealed that the reason he was offering the class was to give the artists some advice he wishes he had received when he was first starting out.

In a thread he posted on Twitter, Kwesta explained that the best thing about it is that it is free, as he felt that it was his duty to share what he has learnt over the years.