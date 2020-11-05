TshisaLIVE

Paying it forward! Kwesta offers masterclass to 10 aspiring musicians

05 November 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Kwesta is set to host a masterclass for 10 deserving artists.
Kwesta is set to host a masterclass for 10 deserving artists.
Image: Via Kwesta Instagram/Banzworldwide

In a bid to help up-and-coming artists in the hip hop industry, rapper Kwesta is imparting a few things he's learnt on his journey in the music scene.

The rapper announced that he has an amazing masterclass coming, but it will only be for 10 deserving artists.

Kwesta revealed that the reason he was offering the class was to give the artists some advice he wishes he had received when he was first starting out. 

In a thread he posted on Twitter, Kwesta explained that the best thing about it is that it is free, as he felt that it was his duty to share what he has learnt over the years. 

He also explained that the masterclass would help the 10 lucky artists to develop strategies they could use to get their career going.

All the artists needed to do was fill in a form to stand a chance of attending the masterclass:

READ MORE

WATCH | Kwesta & daughter Khai's cute dance to cheer pregnant Yolanda up

And, the Father & Hubby Of The Year Award goes to ... Kwesta.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Ouch! Kwesta hits back at hater: 'Save this tweet on your iClout'

Kwesta, did you have to go so hard with those Twitter bars?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Kwesta pens sweetest birthday note to wife Yolanda & daughter Khai

Happy birthday to the Vilakazi ladies!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Nadia Nakai's doccie to premiere exclusively on Showmax next week

Nadia Nakai's new doccie set to show a different side to her
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Twitter drags #JohnVuliGate girls after they try to recreate viral moves for ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Beyoncé praises SA for leaving her 'deeply inspired' TshisaLIVE
  3. Halala! 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila is officially off the market! TshisaLIVE
  4. Boity shuts down 'ignorant' questions about sangoma name, 'Gogo Nomakhwezi' TshisaLIVE
  5. Actress Makgotso M gets mistaken for 'John Vuli Gate' viral star: 'My own ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
Private jets, limousines and 'forex trading': Former SAA board member shocks ...
X