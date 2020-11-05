TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Zodwa does a U-turn on decision to distance herself from fans during performances

05 November 2020 - 12:30
Zodwa Wabantu responds to the criticism she has received for getting intimate with fans.
Zodwa Wabantu responds to the criticism she has received for getting intimate with fans.
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu
Despite being in violation of lockdown regulations and being at risk of catching Covid-19, socialite Zodwa Wabantu won't stop physically interacting with fans during performances. 
 

Controversial queen of the stage Zodwa pretty much always has tongues wagging over her antics. 

Zodwa recently came under fire, after a video of her kissing members in the audience at one of her shows went viral. 

In the clip, her fans were seen not adhering to social distancing or wearing masks. The star took to Instagram to address the questions and accusations floating about the internet.

Zodwa said that she was comfortable kissing fans and being touched while performing. However, she clarified that if she ever feels uncomfortable she will remove herself from the situation. 

“Guys, whether you touch me or whether you do whatever to me when I am on stage, I don’t have a problem with that. But, how it looks to the public and to the people who are not there ... they just see the videos,” Zodwa said.

She later admitted she might have gone too far in one incident and temporarily “forgot about Covid”.

The performer has previously had to defend her choice to perform semi-naked and her sex-positive career. Earlier this year the star took to Instagram to share how she rakes in the cash despite people labelling her type of work “dirty”.
 
Just days after she came under fire for kissing fans on stage and breaking lockdown regulations, Zodwa has come out to explain and defend herself. 
 
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa confessed that she potentially could have caused more harm than good from her fleeting decisions. 
 

“I had too much fun and the kissing thing happened in the spur of the moment. I didn't give it much thought. The vibe was amazing and I was just happy to be with my people. I'll admit that in that moment, I forgot about Covid. I got caught up in the moment, I won't do it again,” Zodwa said.

In a photo of herself with her son, Zodwa clapped back at all the backlash she has received over the years for her scantily-clad wardrobe by showing off her current success.

 “That naked money, look how clean it looks the next day. Do what you have to do, ain’t no-one going to put food on the table for you”, wrote Zodwa.

READ MORE

Zodwa gets real: 'I’ve been crying all day, no-one is here for me'

Zodwa's fans showered her with love and light till she was out of her "sadness wave"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Zodwa shows off what her 'naked money' does for her & her son

Zodwa's money provides her and her son with the life they deserve.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Zodwa Wabantu shared her latest hair transformation & Mzansi loves it!

“If you can’t beat them, join them." Zodwa has joined #teamafro.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Twitter drags #JohnVuliGate girls after they try to recreate viral moves for ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Halala! 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila is officially off the market! TshisaLIVE
  3. Beyoncé praises SA for leaving her 'deeply inspired' TshisaLIVE
  4. Boity shuts down 'ignorant' questions about sangoma name, 'Gogo Nomakhwezi' TshisaLIVE
  5. Simphiwe Ngema shows off her post-partum weight loss progress TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
X