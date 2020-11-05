WATCH | Zodwa does a U-turn on decision to distance herself from fans during performances

Despite being in violation of lockdown regulations and being at risk of catching Covid-19, socialite Zodwa Wabantu won't stop physically interacting with fans during performances.

Controversial queen of the stage Zodwa pretty much always has tongues wagging over her antics.

Zodwa recently came under fire, after a video of her kissing members in the audience at one of her shows went viral.

In the clip, her fans were seen not adhering to social distancing or wearing masks. The star took to Instagram to address the questions and accusations floating about the internet.

Zodwa said that she was comfortable kissing fans and being touched while performing. However, she clarified that if she ever feels uncomfortable she will remove herself from the situation.

“Guys, whether you touch me or whether you do whatever to me when I am on stage, I don’t have a problem with that. But, how it looks to the public and to the people who are not there ... they just see the videos,” Zodwa said.

She later admitted she might have gone too far in one incident and temporarily “forgot about Covid”.