Judith Sephuma says she's grateful to be in love with music again

06 November 2020 - 15:00
Judith Sephuma says she's in love with music once more.
Image: Supplied

Award-winning singer Judith Sephuma says she's come out of a rut and feels like she has fallen in love with music all over again, which is great news for her fans.

Lockdown shifted our lives in ways you could never have imagined. Afro-pop and jazz singer Judith took to Instagram after her first day of shooting her music video for her latest album to say as much.

Since her last album in 2017, the star took a break from the music game, but is now back from her hiatus with her latest album An African Christmas.

Taking to Instagram, the star said she is glad to be creating music and singing.

“So ... yesterday we had such an amazing video shoot of one of the songs on my new album coming out tomorrow. I am in love with music again. I am in love with me again.

“It has not been easy, if we don’t push, we won’t make it. So, we keep creating, believing God will see us through it all. We ... I trust Him. I am just so grateful. That’s all!” wrote Judith.

Judith has been busy. Somizi reported recently that he will be making a musical “comeback” with her help.

The Dinner at Somizi's star took to Instagram with the news, with only praise for the singer.

“Yesterday this friend of mine, Judith, put me out my comfort zone like I've never been put before in my entire career. She asked me to collaborate with her on a song for her upcoming album.

“Jesu my stomach was in knots all session. She was so patient and caring throughout and coaching me all the way,” said Somizi.

