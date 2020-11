Khanyi Mbau speaks out against cyberbullying on the TL

However, there were some who didn't take too kindly to Khanyi's comments. Some of the replies stated that women are culprits of bullying as well.

The star hit back at most of the trolls that commented on the issues.

An unfortunate tweep made the mistake of saying “thirst traps”, or photographs of women on social media were the reason for all the bullying the star has seen online. But Khanyi came clapping back, guns blazing with only #facts.

“Your statement is the same as a rapist saying, she got raped because of how she was dressed!!" Khanyi replied.

This isn't the first time the star has had to address the trolls and backlash she has endured. Last year, in a series of tweets addressing her haters and being attack for bleaching her skin, Khanyi said the mean comments hurled at her mean nothing.

“In closing, I am still the Khanyi you love to hate! I am still going to give you reasons to have constipation. I will rock this boat till the seas dry up. And you will be there to support and witness it! Y’all forget that we are in this together! You gave me this fame! Write it down MBAU,” said Khanyi.