Simphiwe Dana ‘comes out’ as gay: I know coming out means Africa will block me

After being fearful of facing prejudice for years, musician Simphiwe Dana decided to finally live in her full truth and revealed that she's part of the LGBTQI+ community.

The Ndiredi hitmaker took to her Twitter TL to announce the news about her sexuality, saying that she's been hiding it for too long and, even though she expects rejection from Africa, she's decided she's OK with that.

“I've been holding this in since forever. I'm gay.

“I know coming out means Africa will block me. But, after a lot of thinking, I’m OK with it. I’m marrying a woman, and I’ve never been happier,” she said.