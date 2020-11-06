Siv Ngesi: SA celebs tweet more about US elections than SA political issues
Comedian and TV host Siv Ngesi has thrown major shade at SA celebs for being more vocal about the US election than SA political issues.
This year's US elections are the most polarised in decades and have been talked about for days on social media.
Some of SA's biggest names, including politicians and celebs, have expressed their thoughts on the process and on both the candidates, Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Some of the celebs who have commented on the elections include rapper L-Tido, radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo and musician Trevor Sineke.
Americans complain about trump but still vote for him . South Africans complain about the ANC but still vote for the party. What does this mean ?????— 16 (@L_Tido) November 4, 2020
Ey kodwa ihluphile nayo intwana! Lol! https://t.co/epB8a3aqVW— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 5, 2020
CNN wants Biden to win so badly 😂 they not even attempting to disguise it— Trevor Sineke (@Trey_DT) November 5, 2020
However, Siv thought it was rather funny that celebs were weighing on the US elections instead of SA political issues.
“Great to see SA celebrities have political opinions without being in the pocket of the party in power,” said Siv. “They tweet more about US elections than SA political issues.”
Great to see SA celebrities have political opinions without being in the pocket of the party in power! They tweet more about US elections than SA political issues #Elections2020— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) November 5, 2020
Echoing Siv's statement, Ntsiki Mazwai also took a jab at some of the celebs, saying she didn't know that they had political views.
I didn't even know they had political views 😂 https://t.co/fuhd7HEaGq— Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) November 5, 2020
According to a Reuters report, the final results for the vote counting are expected to take days to be revealed.
This is due to a surge in mail voting amid the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the states' varying rules for when ballots can be counted.
US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden need 270 electoral college votes to be elected president. So far, Biden is leading.