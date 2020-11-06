Siv Ngesi: SA celebs tweet more about US elections than SA political issues

Comedian and TV host Siv Ngesi has thrown major shade at SA celebs for being more vocal about the US election than SA political issues.

This year's US elections are the most polarised in decades and have been talked about for days on social media.

Some of SA's biggest names, including politicians and celebs, have expressed their thoughts on the process and on both the candidates, Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Some of the celebs who have commented on the elections include rapper L-Tido, radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo and musician Trevor Sineke.