Trevor Noah pokes fun at Donald Trump

As the world waits for the US presidential election results, SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has poked fun at President Donald Trump, who seems to be unhappy with the results so far.

Since taking the helm at The Daily Show, Trevor has made it a point to always address issues facing Americans, especially issues under the leadership of Trump.

Republican Trump is facing off with Democratic challenger Joe Biden to occupy the White House.

The candidates need 270 electoral college votes to win, and according to the live 2020 US election results, Biden is leading.

In a tweet posted on the show's official Twitter page, The Daily Show hilariously made fun of Trump's loss in Philadelphia, cleverly using a parody from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.