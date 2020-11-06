Trevor Noah pokes fun at Donald Trump
'Donald Trump, please DM, we have FRESH evidence from West Philadelphia that a couple of guys are up to no good, starting to make trouble in the neighborhood'
As the world waits for the US presidential election results, SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has poked fun at President Donald Trump, who seems to be unhappy with the results so far.
Since taking the helm at The Daily Show, Trevor has made it a point to always address issues facing Americans, especially issues under the leadership of Trump.
Republican Trump is facing off with Democratic challenger Joe Biden to occupy the White House.
The candidates need 270 electoral college votes to win, and according to the live 2020 US election results, Biden is leading.
In a tweet posted on the show's official Twitter page, The Daily Show hilariously made fun of Trump's loss in Philadelphia, cleverly using a parody from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
.@realdonaldtrump please DM, we have FRESH evidence from West Philadelphia that a couple of guys are up to no good, starting to make trouble in the neighborhood— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 6, 2020
As if that was not enough, Trevor continued to rub salt into Trump's wound and tweeted that due to what looks like a loss to Biden, he has "filed 71,185,821 lawsuits against every person who voted for his opposition".
BREAKING: Trump campaign files 71,185,821 lawsuits against every person who voted for Joe Biden— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 5, 2020
Two days ago, Trevor made fun of "undecided" Melania Trump in a video he posted on Twitter.
In the video, Trevor weighed in on a MSNBC News report in which the first lady could be seen walking on the streets of Palm Beach, Florida, after casting her vote.
“We just saw first lady Melania Trump at the polling site in West Palm Beach, Florida. She just finished casting her ballot, one would assume for her husband, in one of three crucial battleground states,” the MSNBC News reporter said.
Trevor then weighed in on the report, claiming Melania was the "only first lady where people could only assume she voted for her husband, without knowing for sure".
“She could have voted early but instead she waited for election day like, 'I am an undecided voter'."
Trevor imitated what the first lady would have possibly sounded like when she told her husband she was going to cast her vote.
The final results for all the states are expected to take days to be revealed.