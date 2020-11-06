Tshepi Vundla gets real about her son's freak accident: I hated myself
Model Tshepi Vundla recently lifted the lid on some of the lows moms go through, especially when children are injured on their mother's watch.
Tshepi, whose son Siba just turned three, is always sharing the cutest posts of him on Instagram but recently got candid about all the times she's felt like a bad mom, like the times when Siba got physically hurt.
“Do moms tweet about their children having freak accidents/rushing to hospitals?” she asked before adding, “Or do they prefer seemingly (looking) like they have their sh*t together?”
Tshepi opened up about a few incidents where Siba got hurt and she felt embarrassed to share what had happened with her followers because she thought she would be judged.
“One incident with Siba was him falling off the bed while we were asleep. He had the worst bruise on his face. I didn’t post him on the gram because I thought people were going to come for me.”
The model admitted that it was a low moment.
“I hated myself and thought I was being a crappy mom,” she said.
And, as life would have it, that was not Siba's last incident. Just on Wednesday, Tshepi said, Siba got hurt again.
“Yesterday Siba cut his gum on the table playing with his eyes closed while behind me. There was so much blood & we thought he needed stitches. The bleeding eventually stopped & we took him to get checked. No stitches were needed, just an ointment.”
Tshepi's honesty unleashed a range of stories from #ParentTwitter, as mothers came clean about all the moments they felt like they had failed their children after something had happened to them.
Mothers gave Tshepi props for being candid about her motherhood journey, something they felt was rare, not only for celebrity moms but for moms in general.
Other celeb moms, including songstress Simphiwe Dana and radio host LootLove, also briefly shared instances where motherhood showed them flames and left them in their feels.
“S once fell face down and no-one saw how but we were all in the room, it was so strange ... only for her to fall off the bed two days later and get to buyers in the same place again, she now has a permanent dent on her forehead ... I felt so crappy. I was so distraught,” LootLove shared.
“Phalo once opened the car door of a cab, while it was moving. Thank god for mami reflexes because I grabbed him by his arm as he was falling out,” Simphiwe added to the conversation.
