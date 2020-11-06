Tshepi Vundla gets real about her son's freak accident: I hated myself

Tshepi opened up about a few incidents where Siba got hurt and she felt embarrassed to share what had happened with her followers because she thought she would be judged.

“One incident with Siba was him falling off the bed while we were asleep. He had the worst bruise on his face. I didn’t post him on the gram because I thought people were going to come for me.”

The model admitted that it was a low moment.

“I hated myself and thought I was being a crappy mom,” she said.

And, as life would have it, that was not Siba's last incident. Just on Wednesday, Tshepi said, Siba got hurt again.

“Yesterday Siba cut his gum on the table playing with his eyes closed while behind me. There was so much blood & we thought he needed stitches. The bleeding eventually stopped & we took him to get checked. No stitches were needed, just an ointment.”