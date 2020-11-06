WATCH | 'Corny as hell' AKA drops much-anticipated 'Bhovamania' EP

Rapper AKA has finally dropped his much-awaited EP Bhovamania, and it seems like the streets (read megacy) are loving it.

At the beginning of the year, AKA revealed he was working on a project which was first assumed to be an album, but he later came out to say it was actually an extended play (EP).

With a full 13-track offering, Supa Mega's new body of work is described as a project that “addresses matters of the heart, mind, and soul over EDM, house music and Afropop”.

Trending on multiple spaces on the Twitter trends list and basically making Friday a #Bhovamania day, the rapper has been drinking up all the praises on the TL.

He even agreed when one tweep said he's corny, replying with a tweet saying, “corny as hell”.