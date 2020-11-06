TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'Corny as hell' AKA drops much-anticipated 'Bhovamania' EP

06 November 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
AKA proves again to be the Supa Mega as he drops his massive EP 'Bhovamania'.
Image: AKA/Twitter

Rapper AKA has finally dropped his much-awaited EP Bhovamania, and it seems like the streets (read megacy) are loving it.

At the beginning of the year, AKA revealed he was working on a project which was first assumed to be an album, but he later came out to say it was actually an extended play (EP).

With a full 13-track offering, Supa Mega's new body of work is described as a project that “addresses matters of the heart, mind, and soul over EDM, house music and Afropop”. 

Trending on multiple spaces on the Twitter trends list and basically making Friday a #Bhovamania day, the rapper has been drinking up all the praises on the TL.

He even agreed when one tweep said he's corny, replying with a tweet saying, “corny as hell”.

Meanwhile, some media and lucky fans braved the rain and attended a young listening session the rapper hosted in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Thursday night.

AKA, who now has a Travis Scott inspired look, gave a nonchalant performance of the tracks on his EP.

And, of course, TshisaLIVE was there. Cava the videos below:

With a “WrestleMania” type of theme, AKA hit the stage and performed the songs on the EP but one song that caught people's attention was the “Mufasa” track.

Here's a little snippet of how it goes:

In attendance that evening was his mother Lynn Forbes and girlfriend Nelli Tembe who, from the looks of things, is madly in love with the Supa.

Lockdown has forced many of Mzansi's artists to cancel gigs and spend time at home in recent months.

AKA said he spent most of his time with his 21-year-old girlfriend, who helped him co-write a song titled Finessin'.

AKA's EP also features the likes of K.O., Don Design, Moozlie, Flvme, Gemini Major, Sho Madjozi, L-Tido, Yanga Chief, and renowned DJ Grandmaster Ready D.

The rapper also hit the stage with his mates, Gemini Major and Yanga Chief.

